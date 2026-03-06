Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Organizing Relief Flights Amid Continued Airspace Closure

2026-03-06 02:12:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways said it is working around the clock to organize additional relief flights to operate whenever that would be possible, adding that it would get in contact with passengers, including those whose flights were affected by the disruption.

Qatar Airways said Friday that flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Gulf Times

