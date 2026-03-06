Tradegate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Tradegate AG announces audited figures for the 2025 annual financial statements and increases its dividend

06.03.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST

Tradegate AG announces audited figures for the 2025 annual financial statements and increases its dividend. Very good start to the 2026 financial year.

Tradegate AG's audited annual financial statements for 2025 were certified by the appointed auditor today. Profit from ordinary activities rose by 48.4 % to € 74.18 million (previous year: around € 50 million). No funds were allocated to or withdrawn from the fund for general banking risks. Taxes amounted to € 22.92 million. Net income after taxes rose by 74.4 % to € 51.26 million (previous year: around € 29.4 million). The company plans to propose an increased dividend distribution of € 1.50 per share (previous year: € 1.20) to the Annual General Meeting from the retained earnings of € 121.71 million. The company's equity, including the fund for general banking risks, amounts to around € 241 million. The 2025 financial year was characterised by consistently higher sales and significant investments in existing and new business areas. The number of transactions executed by the company as a Market Specialist on the Tradegate Exchange (since 1 January 2026 Tradegate BSX) rose by 48.7 % to 73.28 million; the associated trading volume increased by 44.5 % to € 471.48 billion. This represents a new record turnover in the company's history and exceeds the previous record year of 2021 by 24.8 %. The start to the new financial year has been very good. In January, a new turnover record was set on a monthly basis with € 54.8 billion, an increase of over 50 % compared to the previous year. In February, turnover amounted to € 44.33 billion, which corresponds to a 13.11 % increase in turnover compared to the previous year. In the first trading days of March, extremely high sales were recorded due to the war in Iran. However, forecasts for the year as a whole cannot be derived from this, as very high sales were already achieved in the following months of the previous year. The annual financial statements will be published by the company after approval by the Supervisory Board at the end of March. About Tradegate AG Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand. Contact: Investor and Public Relations Catherine Hughes Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145 Email:... 06.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

