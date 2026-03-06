Mine Closure Not The End But Beginning Of New Opportunities: Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)Mine closure should not be perceived as the end of mining activity but rather as the beginning of renewed socio-economic opportunities for communities in mining regions, said Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in his address at National Workshop on Mine Closure & Repurposing.

The Minister also highlighted the need for scientific reclamation, environmental restoration, effective utilisation of mine closure funds and the creation of sustainable livelihood options in mining-affected areas.

India's first national-level workshop focused exclusively on mine closure planning and sustainable post-mining land use was held in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

The two-day event was organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Coal and NLC India Limited, marking a significant step toward integrating environmental restoration with long-term socio-economic development in mining regions.

The workshop featured nine thematic sessions with 29 speakers from government, industry, research institutions and development organisations.

Discussions covered a wide range of strategies for repurposing mined-out land, including regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, livestock-based livelihoods, aquaculture in mine voids, renewable energy projects, tourism initiatives and skill development centres.

Experts also emphasised the importance of community participation and diversified livelihood opportunities in ensuring sustainable development in former mining regions.

Noting that as many as 25 mines have been closed scientifically, an official release said that Ministry of Coal has introduced several initiatives to support this process.

"To facilitate its effective on-ground implementation, the Ministry has already released the RECLAIM Framework (Reach Out, Envision, Co-create, Localize, Act, Integrate, and Maintain), a comprehensive guide to facilitate active community engagement in mining-affected regions," it said.

