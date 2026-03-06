Cyngn Deploys Drivemod Tugger Robot At WEG Electric Motor Factory In Indiana

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) WEG Electric Motor's Bluffton, Indiana facility is now using Cyngn 's DriveMod Tugger autonomous robot to automate material transport between machining and warehouse areas.

The deployment will handle up to 60 pallets per day, freeing up skilled labor and forklifts to focus on higher-value production tasks.

Cyngn has announced a commercial contract to deploy its DriveMod Tugger at a WEG manufacturing facility in Bluffton, Indiana. The deployment will support WEG's efforts to reallocate forklift labor from routine material transport to higher-value production and warehouse tasks.

The DriveMod Tugger will automate the movement of electric motor components between machining and warehouse areas, replacing manual forklift runs that previously moved single pallets at a time.

The autonomous system supports the transport of up to 60 pallets per day, stabilizing material flow while reducing non-value-added driving and congestion on the factory floor.

Lior Tal, Cyngn's chairman and CEO:“At WEG, material handlers were spending a significant portion of their time on repetitive transport runs.

“This deployment allows forklifts and skilled labor to remain focused on machining and warehouse operations, while DriveMod handles predictable, repeatable movement. We believe it's a clear example of how autonomy can improve safety, utilization, and operational efficiency in manufacturing.”

WEG is a global industrial manufacturer with reported revenue of approximately $7 billion in 2024, operating branches in 41 countries with a portfolio spanning more than 1,500 product lines across five continents.