Cognibotics Wins $1.7 Million Order For Cognical Robot Calibration Technology

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cognibotics has announced that a“leading global industrial robot manufacturer” has placed an order valued at approximately SEK 16 million ($1.7 million) for its CogniCal robot calibration technology.

The order expands the customer's use of CogniCal in robot production, and reinforces the growing role of calibration in industrial robot manufacturing.

CogniCal's high-accuracy robot performance compensates for geometric deviations, elastic effects, and payload influence. The result is improved accuracy, reduced variance between robots, and shorter start time for end customers.

This order reflects rising market demand for motion and calibration software that strengthens both traditional robot performance as well as future perception and AI-driven robotic applications.

Robot accuracy directly impacts integration cost, system uptime, and AI training robustness. Without calibration, geometric differences between individual robots introduce inconsistencies that require costly per-robot adjustments. In AI-driven systems, the same deviations adds noise that reduces the transferability of trained skills across a fleet.

Cognibotics says CogniCal minimizes these variations, enabling:



Faster commissioning and deployment

Reduced engineering effort and rework

Improved robot-to-robot consistency

Higher reliability across production sites More transferable AI-trained skills across robot fleets

Fredrik Malmgren, CEO of Cognibotics, says:“Accuracy is foundational to scalable automation. As robotics moves toward perception and AI-driven workflows, consistency between robot individuals becomes critical. This order confirms that calibration is no longer optional infrastructure – it is strategic.”

The deployment reinforces Cognibotics' position as a provider of high-value motion software to the robotics industry. CogniCal is a foundational layer in Cognibotics' tech stack, supporting more efficient ways to build and scale robot applications.