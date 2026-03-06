LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Advances Lead Compound In Tumor Immunogenicity Research



The promise of immunotherapy lies in its ability to harness the body's own immune defenses to recognize and destroy malignant cells

LB-100, the lead compound developed by LIXTE Biotechnology, is part of this emerging wave of tumor-sensitizing agents The company is advancing LB-100 through clinical development in collaboration with academic and research institutions

Immunotherapy has transformed cancer treatment over the past decade, yet one of oncology's most persistent challenges remains: Many tumors simply do not respond. Even breakthrough approaches such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies can fail in tumors that remain immunologically“cold” or invisible to the immune system. Researchers are increasingly focused on strategies that make tumors more visible and susceptible to immune attack, and LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) is developing a compound designed to contribute to that effort. Its lead candidate, LB-100, targets a cellular enzyme involved in tumor biology and immune regulation, with the goal of enhancing responsiveness to existing cancer therapies.

The promise of immunotherapy lies in its ability to harness the body's own immune defenses to recognize and destroy malignant cells. Drugs targeting immune checkpoints such as PD-1 and PD-L1 have delivered durable responses in melanoma, lung cancer and other malignancies. According to the National Cancer Institute, immune checkpoint inhibitors work by blocking proteins that prevent T cells from attacking...

