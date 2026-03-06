Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Is Capitalizing On The Data Center And AI-Driven Transformation Of The Energy Sector



AI data centers are rapidly increasing electricity consumption, creating new and significant pressures on America's power infrastructure, with analysts warning that reliable electricity supply could become a defining constraint in global AI competition.

Large AI facilities require integrated control of multiple energy assets and market inputs, with real-time monitoring and analytics becoming essential to the management of complex energy systems supporting AI infrastructure. GridAI is developing software to coordinate grid power, on-site generation, battery storage and backup systems for AI data-center campuses.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Artificial intelligence has triggered a global race for computing capacity, but a serious bottleneck is beginning to emerge: electricity. For companies building and operating AI infrastructure, access to reliable power is becoming as critical as access to advanced semiconductors. That shift is creating opportunities for GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX), a technology company focused on intelligent energy orchestration.

GridAI is advancing a real-time software platform designed to orchestrate power systems serving hyperscale AI data-center campuses. The platform coordinates multiple energy inputs, covering grid electricity, on-site generation, battery energy storage systems and backup infrastructure, while also...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN