Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” Or The“Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm
On October 16, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe's ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company's credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
When investors learned the truth, Paysafe's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.
If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Paysafe's common stock, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (... ) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ) at (914)733-7278.
Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 7, 2026.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: ...
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment