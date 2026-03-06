Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BSX) securities between July 23, 2025 to February 3, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment; notably, that management was aware that the segment's growth rate was unsustainable and that it was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating. The Complaint further alleges that due to Defendants' statements of confidence and lofty expectations, investors and analysts were left surprised by Boston Scientific's net income miss and underwhelming guidance for the first half of fiscal 2026.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Boston Scientific should contact the Firm prior to the May 4, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

