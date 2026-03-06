Deadline Alert: Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KD ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced the Company's CFO and General Counsel had both departed“effective immediately.” The Company also announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report and that it“is reviewing its cash management practices related disclosures” as well as“the efficacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to such matters.”

The Company further announced it“anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting” which is expected to include at minimum“the effectiveness and strength of certain functions at the Company, including with respect to controls related to information and communication and tone at the top.”

On this news, Kyndryl's stock price fell $12.90, or 54.9%, to close at $10.59 per share on February 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kyndryls financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

