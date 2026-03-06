Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AQST) securities between June 16, 2025, and January 8, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Aquestive's NDA for Anaphylm; pertinently, Aquestive concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the human factors involved in the use and deployment of its sublingual film, such as packaging, use, administration, and labeling.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Aquestive should contact the Firm prior to the May 4, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

