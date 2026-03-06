Advanced CCTV, E-Challan System Strengthen Traffic Rule Enforcement In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 6 (IANS) The use of advanced surveillance and digital enforcement systems is helping authorities in Gujarat strengthen traffic discipline across major cities, with thousands of violations being detected and penalised through an expanding network of CCTV cameras and an electronic challan system, officials said on Friday.

The initiative is part of the state government's Surakshit Gujarat campaign, under which the police have installed a large number of CCTV cameras at busy intersections and key roads to monitor traffic movement.

Dedicated traffic monitoring centres have also been set up to track the camera feeds and identify violations.

Officials say the digitisation of traffic monitoring and challan issuance has not only improved enforcement but has also encouraged motorists to follow traffic rules more carefully.

Residents, who have received e-challans, say the system has made the process more transparent and quicker.

Ravindra Patel, a resident of Bopal area in Ahmedabad, said he realised his mistake after being penalised for riding without a helmet.

"I live in Bopal. I had left home to go to my shop but accidentally forgot my helmet at home. After that, the police issued an e-challan to me. I came to the cyber control room to pay the e-challan, where my challan was paid immediately," he added.

Another resident, Vyomesh Babulal, said the system has made people more conscious about following traffic rules.

"The rules made by the government are for our welfare and safety. I also received an e-memo and I have paid it. The notice had come to my home, but I came to the office myself and paid the challan in two minutes. I have learnt a lesson from this incident and will not make such a mistake in the future," he added.

Officials say the initiative is part of broader digital governance measures being implemented in the state, aligned with the 'Digital India' vision.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, traffic enforcement in Gujarat has increasingly relied on the Parivahan portal and the e-challan system to track and penalise violations.

According to official data, fines amounting to Rs 153.78 crore were collected from traffic rule violators in 2023, which rose to Rs 195.87 crore in 2024 and reached around Rs 231 crore in 2025.

In total, more than Rs 581 crore in fines has been collected over the three-year period.

During the same time, nearly 1.45 crore challans were issued to vehicle drivers across the state.

In 2025 alone, more than 85.71 lakh challans were issued, of which 76.46 lakh were sent online.

Ahmedabad accounted for 40.20 lakh challans during this period.

Ahmedabad City Traffic DCP (East) Nareshkumar Kanzariya said digitisation has significantly strengthened monitoring and enforcement in the city.

"In Ahmedabad city, there was a great need for digitisation across the city and it is proving very successful. Through this, e-monitoring is being carried out especially through the control room, due to which immediate action is being taken against vehicle drivers who violate the rules," he added.

Most violations detected through the system involve riding two-wheelers without helmets, driving on the wrong side, and improper parking.

Traffic police officials said that the primary objective of the campaign is road safety rather than revenue collection.

They say the CCTV network also helps authorities respond more quickly to accidents, as the cameras allow police to identify the location of incidents and coordinate assistance for victims.

Kanzariya added that the surveillance network has also helped improve broader law enforcement monitoring.

"The use of CCTV cameras now also helps the police keep watch on fatal accidents and major criminal incidents. Due to digitisation, the monitoring system has become much stronger and it has also greatly helped in maintaining law and order," he said.

Officials say the state's smart traffic management system and online challan process are gradually encouraging better compliance with traffic rules while supporting efforts to build a more disciplined traffic environment across Gujarat.