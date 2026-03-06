Carahsoft's Partner Pavilion Showcases Healthcare, AI And Cybersecurity Solutions At HIMSS26 In Las Vegas, NV On March 9-12, 2026
| Tuesday, March 10
| Wednesday, March 11
| Thursday, March 12
Additional Carahsoft partners participating at HIMSS26:
| Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner
Exhibiting at HIMSS26 in the
Carahsoft Pavilion
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner
Exhibiting at HIMSS26 Outside
the Carahsoft Pavilion
| Healthcare Tech
| AI/ML
| View the entire floorplan here.
Carahsoft will also have a meeting room within its booth (#6424) for partners to utilize throughout the show.
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Carahsoft will host a networking reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 for attendees and partners participating in HIMSS26, offering an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore innovative healthcare technologies and engage in meaningful discussions shaping the future of healthcare IT. Join Carahsoft and its partners for an evening of collaboration, insights and networking in a dynamic, offsite setting.
Additionally, join Carahsoft, HIMSS and This Week Health in kicking off HIMSS26 with the Carahsoft Charity Golf Classic, an exclusive golf tournament uniting healthcare and IT leaders for a day on the course while supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). The event offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with peers, strengthen industry relationships and support ALSF's mission to fund critical childhood cancer research and provide resources for affected families. Attendees will enjoy beverage carts and snack stations, fundraising contests and a complimentary breakfast and lunch networking reception. For more information and to register for the event, click here.
ATTEND:
Mercato Della Pescheria
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd
Suite 2410
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For more information and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft's involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft's HIMSS26 Events page, or contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131.
About Carahsoft's Healthcare Technology Portfolio
Carahsoft, The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare IndustryTM, offers an innovative portfolio of healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems. Our solution providers' advanced IT solutions help organizations increase productivity and administrative efficiencies by decreasing paperwork, enabling real-time communication of health informatics and much more.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare IndustryTM, also supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment