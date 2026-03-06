Why Did DAWN Skyrocket Over 65% Pre-Market Today?
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) announced on Friday that it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Servier, an independent pharmaceutical company managed by a foundation.
The deal, valued at roughly $2.5 billion, will see Servier purchase Day One shares for $21.50 each in cash, marking a 64% premium over DAWN's closing price on Thursday.
The acquisition is expected to boost Servier's position in pediatric low-grade glioma treatments and broaden its cancer pipeline for both adults and children facing high unmet medical needs.
Following the announcement, Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock surged over 65% on Friday's premarket.
