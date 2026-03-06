Oil Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Energy Supply

Global oil prices surged this week as rising Middle East crisis disrupted energy supplies. WTI crude jumped above $86/barrel while Brent climbed near $89, marking strongest weekly rally since 2022. Concerns grew after Qatar warned exports could halt.

Global oil prices have surged sharply as rising tensions in the Middle East begin to disrupt the flow of energy supplies across the world. Traders and governments are closely watching the situation after warnings that exports from major Gulf producers could be affected if the conflict worsens.

On Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures jumped more than 6 per cent to around $86 per barrel, marking the strongest weekly rise since 2022. Brent crude, the global benchmark, also climbed to about $89 per barrel, as reported by Trading Economics.

Experts say the sudden spike in prices shows how sensitive the global oil market is to disruptions in the Middle East, which produces a large share of the world's energy.

Sharp weekly rise in oil markets

Oil prices have moved sharply higher throughout the week. Brent crude has risen about 20 per cent, while WTI crude has surged nearly 25 per cent over the same period.

Market data shows that crude oil reached $86.15 per barrel on March 6, rising 6.34 per cent in a single day. Over the past month, oil prices have increased by 33.85 per cent, while prices are about 28.50 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Analysts say this sudden rally is largely driven by fears that the conflict in the Middle East could interrupt the movement of oil shipments across important sea routes.

Oil markets have not seen such a strong weekly jump since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which also disrupted global energy supplies and caused a major spike in prices.

One of the biggest concerns for the global energy market is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is one of the most important oil shipping routes in the world. Every day, around 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products pass through this route. That is roughly one-fifth of the world's daily oil supply.

Following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, tensions in the region have escalated. Iran has reportedly stopped oil tankers from moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which has created a major disruption in global oil transportation.

Because so much of the world's oil flows through this route, even a short disruption can push prices sharply higher.

oncerns in global energy markets increased further after a strong warning from Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that Gulf oil exporters might halt production within weeks if tankers continue to face difficulties passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Such a situation would significantly reduce global oil supplies.

“If exports are forced to stop, oil prices could rise to $150 per barrel,” analysts warn.

A price increase of this scale would affect fuel costs, transportation prices, and inflation around the world.

Some oil-producing countries are already adjusting their supply routes to deal with the crisis.

Saudi Arabia has raised oil prices for Asian buyers and is also redirecting some shipments through Red Sea ports. These routes allow exporters to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and continue sending crude to global markets.

However, experts say these alternative routes cannot fully replace the massive amount of oil that usually travels through the Hormuz passage.

As a result, global energy markets remain extremely tense.

The United States is also closely monitoring the situation.

Officials have signaled that they may release oil from the country's strategic petroleum reserves if prices continue to rise or if supply shortages become severe.

Strategic reserves are emergency oil stocks that governments maintain to stabilise markets during major supply disruptions.

At the same time, Washington has temporarily allowed India to continue purchasing some Russian crude oil that was already at sea, in order to reduce pressure on global energy supplies.

Iran signals it is not seeking negotiations

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions remain high. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently said that the country is not currently seeking negotiations, indicating that the situation could remain tense for some time.

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has raised fears that the crisis could spread further across the Middle East.

Since the region produces a large portion of the world's oil and gas, any wider conflict could have serious effects on global energy markets.

Energy facilities and production disruptions

Reports suggest that several oil refineries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in the region have already been forced to shut down due to security concerns.

These shutdowns have further reduced energy production, adding to worries about supply shortages.

Energy companies and shipping firms are also becoming cautious about sending tankers into high-risk areas, which is slowing down the movement of oil and gas shipments.

Global financial markets react

The surge in oil prices has also started to affect global financial markets.

European stock markets declined on Friday, while US stock futures also slipped as investors worried about the economic impact of rising energy costs.

Higher oil prices often lead to higher fuel prices, which can increase inflation and slow down economic growth.

When businesses spend more on fuel and energy, it can raise the cost of goods and services, affecting consumers around the world.

Why oil prices react strongly to Middle East tensions

The Middle East plays a critical role in the global energy system. Many of the world's largest oil producers are located in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Because of this, conflicts in the region often cause immediate reactions in global oil markets.

Even small disruptions in supply can push prices higher, as countries compete to secure enough oil to meet their energy needs.

Energy analysts say the future direction of oil prices will depend on how the situation in the Middle East develops. If the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked or if Gulf producers stop exports, global oil markets could face a serious supply shock.

(With inputs from agencies)