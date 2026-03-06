403
Visionwave Holdings Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - VisionWave Holdings Inc: Announced today that C.M. Composite Materials Ltd., together with its wholly owned subsidiary FBM Composite Materials Ltd., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a large industrial manufacturing group headquartered in India to explore the formation of a joint venture manufacturing platform for advanced aerospace and defense composite components. VisionWave Holdings Inc shares N are trading up $0.37 at $7.60.
