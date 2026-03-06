403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aegis Brands Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Aegis Brands Inc.: Reports financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 28, 2025. EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to $1.9 million from $1.2 million in Q4 2024, representing year-over-year growth of 58%. Net income for the fourth quarter improved to $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.00) per share, in Q4 2024. Aegis Brands Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment