Bigdata Boutique Launches Enterprise-Grade Opensearch Distribution

"Itamar Syn-Hershko, CTO and Founder of BigData Boutique and an OpenSearch Ambassador, speaking about the launch of the company's Enterprise-Hardened OpenSearch Distribution designed for mission-critical environments."BigData Boutique has launched an enterprise-grade OpenSearch distribution designed for organizations running mission-critical search and analytics workloads. The new platform provides long-term supported releases, hardened configurations, proactive security maintenance, and expert-backed operational support to help enterprises run OpenSearch reliably at scale.

London, UK - 6th March, 2026 - BigData Boutique, an OpenSearch Foundation Member and global leader in OpenSearch consulting and support, today launched its Enterprise-Hardened OpenSearch Distribution with Long-Term Support (LTS) - a rigorously tested, production-ready platform built for organizations running OpenSearch in business-critical environments.

As OpenSearch adoption expands across mission-critical workloads, including semantic search, observability, security analytics, and AI-powered applications, enterprises are discovering that deploying open-source software is only part of the challenge. Operating it reliably at scale requires enterprise-grade stability, predictable upgrade paths, proactive security patching, and expert-backed operational guarantees - capabilities the new distribution delivers out of the box.

Built on more than 15 years of real-world experience designing, operating, and supporting large-scale search and analytics systems, the distribution combines curated releases, rigorous testing, hardened configurations, proactive security maintenance, and enterprise-grade operational tooling enhancements. The result is a platform engineered not just to run OpenSearch, but to run it safely, predictably, and efficiently across large-scale, production environments.

By standardizing on a fully curated and enterprise-hardened distribution, organizations can reduce operational risk, accelerate deployment timelines, and ensure stable, predictable performance across critical clusters.

“Our goal is to give organizations the confidence to run OpenSearch at enterprise scale,” said Itamar Syn-Hershko, CTO and Founder of BigData Boutique, and an OpenSearch Ambassador.“OpenSearch is an incredibly powerful platform, but enterprises need more than raw software-they need peace of mind that comes in the form of stability, security, and expert backing. This distribution reflects everything we've learned from supporting some of the world's most demanding OpenSearch environments.”

BigData Boutique is recognized globally as one of the foremost authorities on OpenSearch, with strong partnerships with cloud and infrastructure leaders such as AWS and Red Hat, and supporting organizations across industries including financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, telecommunications, and SaaS. The company's leadership includes OpenSearch contributors with decades of hands-on experience building and operating large-scale search and analytics systems.

Key benefits of the BigData Boutique OpenSearch Enterprise Distribution include:



Long-term supported releases of OpenSearch with predictable upgrade paths

Support spanning OpenSearch and the Kubernetes Operator for OpenSearch

Rapid delivery of security patches and critical fixes

Enterprise-hardened configurations and operational best practices

Reduced operational overhead and improved cluster stability

Expert-backed support and guidance from OpenSearch specialists Always-on AI SRE for OpenSearch via Pulse.



This release represents a major milestone in BigData Boutique's mission to help organizations unlock the full potential of OpenSearch while minimizing operational complexity and risk.

The Enterprise-Grade OpenSearch Distribution is available immediately.

About BigData Boutique

BigData Boutique is a global consulting and technology company specializing in OpenSearch, Elasticsearch, ClickHouse, and modern data platforms. As AWS's trusted OpenSearch partner, BigData Boutique helps organizations design, deploy, optimize, and operate large-scale search and analytics systems powering mission-critical applications worldwide.