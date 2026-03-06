27North Announces The Launch Of The 2026 Winston 27A

MENAFN - GetNews) A New Standard in B+ Luxury Expedition Motorhomes.







Springfield, Missouri - 27North, the American manufacturer recognized for performance driven expedition trucks and premium adventure vans, will officially unveil the 2026 Winston 27A on March 6, 2026. The Winston 27A marks the company's first entry into the B+ luxury motorhome category and represents a significant expansion of its engineering and product portfolio.

Built on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter 3500 170 inch high roof AWD platform, the Winston 27A introduces a structurally integrated, performance oriented B+ RV designed for confident four season travel while delivering refined interior execution.

“The Winston 27A reflects our commitment to engineering discipline and intentional design,” said Pavel Bosovik, CEO of 27North.“As we enter the B+ segment, we approached this platform with the same performance DNA that defines our expedition vehicles. This is a purposeful step forward for 27North.”

Engineering First Approach

The Winston 27A features a high output 4 cylinder diesel powertrain paired with a fully integrated EcoFlow 48V electrical architecture. The system includes 15kWh of lithium battery capacity, a 3600W inverter, and a 1000W solar array to support extended off grid capability.

Key systems and specifications include:



Mercedes Benz Sprinter 3500 AWD chassis

15kWh EcoFlow lithium battery system

3600W inverter with multi outlet distribution

1000W solar panel system

40 gallon fresh water capacity

20 gallon gray water capacity

Full interior shower and fixed toilet

Premium birch cabinetry

Induction cooktop and concealed microwave Integrated heating and air conditioning systems

With an MSRP of $249,500, the Winston 27A positions itself within the B+ category for clients seeking structural integrity, intelligent power systems, and refined interior materials within a single engineered platform.

Expanding the 27North Portfolio

Since its founding, 27North has built a reputation around expedition focused engineering and capability driven design. The Winston 27A extends this philosophy into the motorhome market, offering a platform that balances performance, comfort, and technical integration.

“This launch is not about volume,” Bosovik added.“It is about building a platform that carries our standards into a new category with precision and intention.”

The Winston 27A will be revealed publicly across 27North digital platforms on March 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST.

High resolution imagery, full technical specifications, and interview opportunities with executive leadership are available upon request under embargo.

About 27North

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, 27North designs and manufactures premium expedition vehicles and adventure vans engineered for performance driven travel. With a focus on structural durability, advanced electrical systems, and elevated interior execution, 27North continues to expand its footprint within the luxury adventure mobility market.

For more details, contact:

Nina Bosovik

Marketing Director

27North

...

417 282 8363