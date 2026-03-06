Silver Lake And Nomura Securities Form A Strategic Partnership To Establish A Primary Trading Account And Co-Create A New Blueprint For Japan's Capital Markets

This milestone reflects our continued commitment to deepening Silver Lake's local presence in Japan, improving execution efficiency in the domestic market, and strengthening connectivity with the core resource network of Japan's capital markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.