Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Silver Lake And Nomura Securities Form A Strategic Partnership To Establish A Primary Trading Account And Co-Create A New Blueprint For Japan's Capital Markets


2026-03-06 10:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Menlo Park, California, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that Silver Lake Partners, a global leader in private equity investing focused on technology and growth industries, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Nomura Securities, one of Japan's leading integrated financial services platforms. As part of this partnership, we will establish a primary trading account in Japan.




This milestone reflects our continued commitment to deepening Silver Lake's local presence in Japan, improving execution efficiency in the domestic market, and strengthening connectivity with the core resource network of Japan's capital markets.

height=

MENAFN06032026004107003653ID1110827788



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search