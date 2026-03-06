MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mobile-health Network Solutions and Medpod Sign MOU to Advance AI-Driven, High-Fidelity Global Healthcare

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, and Medpod Inc., a U.S.-based innovator in high-fidelity telediagnostics software and infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a strategic partnership to jointly expand intelligent, clinically robust healthcare access across global markets.

Under the collaboration, MNDR's AI-powered digital health ecosystem would integrate with Medpod's telediagnostics infrastructure to enhance remote clinical delivery across Southeast Asia, Africa, and other emerging regions. In parallel, MNDR's advanced AI capabilities would be introduced into Medpod-supported healthcare networks, reinforcing both companies' shared mission to modernize healthcare delivery worldwide.

The partnership would focus on:



Integration of Medpod's diagnostic infrastructure with MNDR's AI-driven platform to enable higher-fidelity remote care;

Coordinated deployment in underserved and infrastructure-limited markets;

Regulatory enablement and localization for international expansion; and Strategic co-marketing and regional rollout initiatives.

"This partnership is a natural alignment of vision and capability," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, founder and co-CEO of MNDR. "We believe that 85% of face-to-face consultations can be virtualized. With Medpod's hardware and Telediagnostic Software Ecosystem and our AI-driven platform, we're accelerating this process and bringing the future of decentralized, affordable care closer."

"The next generation of healthcare AI cannot be built on low-fidelity inputs. It requires structured, clinically validated diagnostic data - ground truth. Since its inception, Medpod has focused on generating that high-fidelity clinical data layer, enabling intelligent systems to operate with real medical precision," said Jack Tawil, CEO of Medpod. "MNDR is building a powerful AI-driven healthcare brain. Medpod provides the diagnostic senses that allow that brain to see, hear, measure, and understand."

Mr. Tawil further addressed the broader global healthcare challenge:

"We do not have a global provider shortage - we have a distribution problem," said Tawil. "Medical expertise exists around the world, but it is unevenly deployed and constrained by geography and infrastructure.

By combining MNDR's AI-enabled care network with Medpod's mobile diagnostic infrastructure, we are helping redistribute clinical capacity globally and break down both the literal and figurative walls that have held healthcare back for decades."

Medpod's flagship innovations, such as the MobileDoc, are award-winning, patented pieces of mobile medical technology - effectively a full telediagnostics cart engineered into a carry-on suitcase - designed to deliver clinically meaningful remote examinations wherever care is needed.

The companies believe that innovation developed through international deployments may further enhance Medpod's global ecosystem and strengthen MNDR's AI-enabled clinical workflows across all markets served.

Both parties expect the MOU to progress to a definitive agreement in the near future, followed by initial pilot deployments in select regions prior to broader expansion.

"This is more than a partnership," Dr. Siaw added. "It represents an inflection point in how intelligent healthcare infrastructure is deployed at a global scale."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

About Medpod

Medpod Inc. is a U.S.-based healthcare technology company building a comprehensive Global Telediagnostics Ecosystem designed to enable high-fidelity, infrastructure-independent care delivery.

At the core of its ecosystem is MobileDoc, an internationally recognized, award-winning, and patented mobile medical technology platform engineered to deliver structured, clinically validated diagnostic exams beyond traditional clinical settings. Medpod's infrastructure supports scalable healthcare deployment across the United States and expanding markets in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Working alongside global technology and healthcare leaders, including Intel, Amdocs, Midmark, HORIBA, and Baxter, Medpod is advancing next-generation medical infrastructure designed to support intelligent, AI-enabled healthcare systems worldwide.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive dynamics, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

