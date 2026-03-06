The $15 Billion Signal From The Pentagon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup - When the Pentagon commits $15.1 billion to cybersecurity in a single budget year, a 4% increase that barely made headlines, it tells you something about where the real battlefield is moving[1]. The global defense artificial intelligence market is now on pace to reach $22.75 billion by 2029, fueled by autonomous systems, predictive targeting, and AI-driven force protection capabilities that barely existed five years ago[2]. Among the companies building across this convergence of artificial intelligence and frontline defense infrastructure are VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS), and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY).

The scale of the shift is hard to overstate. Global defense spending is projected to exceed $2.6 trillion in 2026, the largest peacetime military outlay ever recorded[3]. For the first time since NATO adopted the 2% GDP guideline in 2014, all 32 member states are expected to meet or surpass that target, with collective European and Canadian defense expenditure reaching 2.27% of GDP after a 15.9% year-over-year surge in allied budgets[4]. That kind of coordinated spending reshapes supply chains, accelerates procurement cycles, and puts a premium on the companies already delivering.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently provided an operational update confirming that C.M. Composite Materials, an Israeli manufacturer of advanced aerospace composite components based in Modi'in, continues manufacturing without interruption during wartime conditions. C.M. holds a formal designation as an "Essential Facility" under Israel's Emergency Labor Services Law, authorizing continued production during periods of national emergency. Production activities, employee transportation, and manufacturing schedules remain in place in accordance with government safety directives.

The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, a certified aerospace manufacturer whose structural composite assemblies are utilized in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. An independent valuation prepared by BDO Consulting Group placed C.M. at $50 million, with the company reporting approximately $17.3 million in revenue and $3.0 million in net income before tax under IFRS standards for fiscal year 2025.

The company recently closed a $20 million senior financing to support general corporate purposes, working capital, and strategic initiatives. VisionWave has also executed a $10 million Statement of Work for the development of qSpeed-Mine, a cryptocurrency mining acceleration platform built on the company's QuantumSpeed computational acceleration engine. The milestone-based SOW spans approximately 32 weeks, with full revenue structured for recognition during calendar year 2026.

"This is about extracting materially more value from the infrastructure that already exists," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The goal of QuantumSpeed is to improve system-level efficiency by optimizing how work is coordinated and executed at scale, which directly impacts unit economics without changing cryptographic assumptions."

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Solar Drone recently reported executive meetings in Italy advancing business development for drone cleaning solutions in select Middle Eastern markets, following live demonstrations of its patented high-pressure drone payload system across multiple Italian sites.

VisionWave also demonstrated real-world performance of SaverOne's RF-based Vulnerable Road User detection before a major vehicle manufacturer, where the system identified pedestrians and flagged trajectory risks pre-visual contact. The company established a $7.0 million strategic exchange with SaverOne that could yield 51% fully diluted ownership, while continuing to advance its dual-market autonomous systems platform integrating QuantumSpeed with AI-driven sensing and autonomy technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently announced an expanded security ecosystem designed to protect AI Factories at scale, unveiling four collaborations at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The initiative partners with Nokia, U Mobile, Aeris, and Celerway to integrate AI-powered security directly into 5G and IoT network infrastructure, enabling sovereign AI and securing autonomous edge operations without compromising multi-terabit throughput.

"We are establishing the secure foundation for the AI economy through extensive ecosystem collaboration," said Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Palo Alto Networks. "By seamlessly integrating our AI-powered security services directly from the datacenter into the most vital 5G and IoT networks globally, we are ensuring the AI Factory is secure by design."

The company's Prisma AIRS platform integrates with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for zero-trust security embedded at the hardware layer, using NVIDIA's DOCA framework for real-time runtime protection. Palo Alto Networks continues to expand its platformization strategy, consolidating multiple cybersecurity functions into a unified architecture across enterprise and government deployments supporting both commercial and national security missions.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) recently launched its second hypersonic test mission in three months on its HASTE rocket for the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit. The mission deployed DART AE, a scramjet-powered aircraft developed by Australian firm Hypersonix, into a suborbital hypersonic flight environment at several times the speed of sound from Launch Complex 2 at Wallops Island, Virginia.

"This launch is another proud moment for the HASTE team and a great showcase of the important commercial platform it has become for the Department of Defense," said Brian Rogers, Vice President of Global Launch Services at Rocket Lab. "Regular and reliable HASTE launches are helping to accelerate hypersonic readiness for the nation, and we take pride in providing the foundation to a new era of testing of this critical technology to protect the United States space security."

With 100% mission success across all HASTE launches, the company has rapidly established HASTE as a premier commercial test platform for hypersonic systems since its inaugural launch under two years ago. Rocket Lab continues to expand across launch services, space systems, and defense applications, combining operational speed with the versatility to support diverse mission profiles within a single test platform.

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently received aviation system and warfighter training contracts with a total potential value of approximately $65 million from the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations. The contracts fund the design, development, and delivery of simulators and training solutions for operations and maintenance of key aircraft including the Army's CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

"2025 was another growth year for Kratos, particularly in the domain of air-based system platforms," said Jose Diaz, SVP of Kratos Training Solutions at Kratos. "Our customers deeply appreciate our successful delivery of cost-effective solutions that produce highly effective training outcomes."

The awards include purchases of the company's MBRAT simulator, a system that enables avionics maintenance training for multiple platforms on a single device while requiring a substantially lower financial investment. Throughout 2025, Kratos continued to deliver simulation and training solutions in support of ground combat systems, subsurface naval vessels, surface navy combat systems, and unmanned combat aerial systems to customers.

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), recently received a $17.5 million contract from armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office of Defence Procurement, to deliver Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems for integration with the Piranha 8x8 armored vehicle program. The nano-drone's live video stream will be shared on vehicle displays through Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace's Integrated Combat Solution.

"This first fielded-vehicle integration for the Black Hornet 4 highlights its unique tactical capabilities as a force multiplier," said Dr. JihFen Lei, President of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "By providing the same immediate situational data to all vehicle systems and crew, we can help reduce cognitive burden and boost warfighting effectiveness."

At just 70 grams, Black Hornet 4 can fly for more than 30 minutes over three kilometers and function in 25-knot winds and rain. Teledyne FLIR has delivered more than 35,000 Black Hornet drones to military and security forces in over 45 countries. The armasuisse program demonstrates the market potential for UAS integration on armored vehicles globally.

