Odysight.Ai Partners With XP Services For First US Flight Testing Of Its AI-Predictive Maintenance System On UH-60 Helicopter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)OdysightInc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leader in AI/ML-driven visual sensing solutions for predictive and conditions-based maintenance (CBM+), today announced a partnership with XP Services that is expected to result in the first U.S.-based installation of its system on an aircraft this spring. The milestone marks a substantial step in the Company's U.S. growth strategy and formally initiates the flight testing of Odysight solution.

Under the agreement, the system will be installed on a U.S.-operated UH-60 helicopter based in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Company's proprietary system integrates ruggedized visual sensors, embedded software, and AI-driven analytics to deliver continuous, real-time monitoring of critical components in hard-to-access areas. By converting visual data into actionable maintenance intelligence, the Company's solution enhances flight safety, supports operational readiness, and reduces unscheduled downtime.

The initial deployment will focus on safety-critical elements, including flight control support components, hydraulic lines and reservoirs. algorithms detect leaks, cracks, corrosion, misalignment, and other material condition. In partnership with XP Services' flight test team, the system will undergo full flight testing, supporting future potential Supplemental Type Certification (STC) and Airworthiness Review (AWR).

“Bringing solution onto a U.S.-operated aircraft is an important milestone in our U.S. commercialization strategy,” said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of“XP Services' flight-testing expertise and operational experience makes them a wonderful partner. We are thrilled with this partnership.”

Odysight continues to expand its AI-powered visual analytics platform to transform predictive and condition-based maintenance across aviation, aerospace, and other mission-critical industries. This deployment represents a key step toward commercialization in the U.S. defense and aviation markets.

“XP Services is pleased to support Odysight in its U.S. installation and flight evaluation of the system on a UH-60 aircraft. Our team brings extensive experience in aircraft modification, integration, and flight testing, and we look forward to helping advance this technology. Systems that improve visibility into aircraft condition have strong potential to enhance safety, readiness, and maintenance efficiency across the rotorcraft fleet.” said Rodney Allison, CEO, XP Services.

About Odysight ®

incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company's technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the partnership with XP Services and future applications of Company technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management's current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro Odysight technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of solutions under all environmental conditions, (v) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vi) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (vii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (viii) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on a single customer that accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues, (x) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xi) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xii) the impact of computer system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity, (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions and (xiv) political, economic and military instability in Israel, including the impact of Israel's war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. These and other important factors discussed in Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2025, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

