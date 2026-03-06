AMC Robotics Highlights AI Quadruped Robot At Tokyo Security Show 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the“Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions company, announced its participation in the 2026 Tokyo Security Show, taking place March 3–6 at Tokyo Big Sight.

At this year's exhibition, AMC Robotics featured its AI-powered quadruped robot KyroTM as an active demonstration of autonomous security technology. The robot serves as a mobile AI edge computing platform, capable of operating independently in complex environments and supporting real-time monitoring and inspection.

During the exhibition, KyroTM performs live demonstrations including autonomous navigation, abnormal heat detection, and remote operation, showcasing how robotics can support security and inspection tasks in challenging environments.

The KyroTM platform is designed for high-risk and infrastructure settings, such as chemical plants, tunnels, and industrial facilities, where routine inspection and patrol work can be difficult or hazardous for human personnel. By enabling automated patrol and on-site monitoring, the system provides organizations with an additional tool to improve operational safety and efficiency.

The demonstration also reflects the growing demand in Japan for automated security solutions as industries face ongoing shortages of security and inspection personnel. Autonomous robotics platforms offer a practical approach to supplementing traditional security operations while maintaining continuous coverage.

AMC Robotics' participation in Tokyo Security Show 2026 highlights the Company's continued expansion in global markets and its focus on deploying intelligent robotics platforms for real-world operational environments.





About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, KyroTM, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

