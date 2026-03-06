Eneva Swings To Profit Ahead Of Key Capacity Auction

Eneva S.A. (B3: ENEV3), Brazil's largest integrated reservoir-to-wire energy company, reported Q4 2025 net income of R$ 57 million ($11M), reversing a R$ 1.066 billion loss in the year-ago quarter. The Q4 2024 result had been distorted by a R$ 634.7 million impairment on the Itaqui and Pecém II coal-fired thermal plants, with no comparable charge in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 19.7% to R$ 1.49 billion ($285M), and net revenue climbed 24.5% to R$ 6.05 billion ($1.2B). The company attributed the improvement to merit-based dispatch of the Parnaíba Complex thermal plants, the early activation of regulated capacity-reserve contracts from the 2021 auction (UTEs Viana, Geramar I and II, and Parnaíba IV), and the growing off-grid gas commercialization business.

For the full year, net income reached R$ 1.16 billion ($222M), a 2,655% increase from R$ 42 million in 2024 - a figure that had been depressed by the coal impairment. Full-year adjusted EBITDA surged 43.4% to R$ 6.51 billion ($1.2B), reflecting the transformative impact of the BTG thermal-asset acquisition and the scaling of the gas-marketing business.

The Parnaíba Complex in Maranhão - Eneva's operational core - benefited from favourable dispatch conditions, with plants dispatched "on merit" throughout the quarter. The early start of regulated contracts from the LRCAP 2021 auction added long-term, inflation-indexed fixed revenue streams that will contribute over R$ 360 million annually beginning in 2026.

The four gas-fired thermal plants acquired from BTG Pactual in Q4 2024 contributed fully for the first time, adding approximately R$ 457 million to the nine-month EBITDA. The Sergipe hub, which was connected to the pipeline network, also delivered meaningful growth through on-grid gas trading and an insurance indemnification.

Eneva's off-grid gas model - where the company sells liquefied natural gas directly to end customers from its Parnaíba-based liquefaction plants - generated over R$ 200 million in EBITDA through the first nine months, with revenues still ramping up. The small-scale LNG (SSLNG) plant has been operating at full production capacity, and a third liquefaction train is under construction to expand capacity by 50% to 900,000 cubic metres per day, with operations expected by mid-2027.

Operating cash flow of R$ 1.317 billion ($252M) rose 15.6% year-over-year, supported by operational results and positive working-capital movements. Net debt at year-end stood at R$ 17 billion ($3.3B), with leverage of 2.61x net debt-to-EBITDA - a significant improvement from 3.6x a year earlier and 4.2x in Q1 2024, reflecting the EBITDA expansion outpacing debt growth.

Proven and probable (2P) gas reserves in the Parnaíba Basin increased to 37.932 billion cubic metres, with 3.519 billion cubic metres incorporated during the period against 3.161 billion cubic metres produced - yielding a reserve replacement ratio of 111%. The exploration programme includes a dedicated drilling rig currently active in the basin, with reserve certifications for the Paraná and Amazonas basins expected in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The company highlighted the operational performance of the Parnaíba Complex assets, the early activation of LRCAP 2021 contracts, and the growth of the off-grid gas business as the quarter's key drivers. The framing positions Eneva's result as the outcome of deliberate strategy - not merely a year-ago-base-effect improvement from the coal impairment.

The reserve replacement ratio of 111% in the Parnaíba Basin underscores the sustainability of Eneva's reservoir-to-wire model. With production fully covered by new reserve additions, the company's upstream position is not depleting - a critical differentiator from pure-play thermal generators that rely on purchased fuel.

The third liquefaction train and Azulão project pipeline signal management's confidence in scaling the gas-marketing platform beyond traditional thermal dispatch. The transformation from a regulated thermal generator to an integrated gas company with upstream, midstream (LNG), and downstream (power) capabilities is the strategic narrative that has driven the stock's 111% rally in 2025.

The March 2026 Reserve Capacity Auction (LRCAP) is the single most important near-term catalyst. Eneva is seeking to recontract the Parnaíba I and III gas plants (854 MW) and the Itaqui and Pecém coal plants (725 MW) whose contracts expire between 2026 and 2028, as well as secure new contracts for the Sergipe hub and potential Ceará projects. Analysts see this auction as the primary value driver, with revenue per MW potentially rising 50–60% above current levels.

The Azulão project pipeline adds medium-term growth. Azulão 1 is expected to commence operations in Q2 2026 and Azulão 2 in Q1 2027, both expanding Eneva's capacity in the Amazonas Basin. The third Parnaíba liquefaction train, expanding LNG production capacity by 50%, is targeted for mid-2027.

The dry-season dispatch outlook matters. With some forecasters projecting weaker rainfall in 2026, thermal dispatch demand could remain elevated, benefiting Eneva's merit-order positioning. Conversely, any improvement in hydrology would reduce dispatch hours and variable revenue, though the company's growing base of fixed-revenue contracts progressively de-risks this exposure.