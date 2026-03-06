Composable Infrastructure Business Report 2026: $42.81 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, And Long-Term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The composable infrastructure market is witnessing significant growth and transformation, with projections indicating a substantial increase from $10.66 billion in 2025 to $14.09 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%. By 2030, the market's trajectory aims to reach an impressive $42.81 billion. This expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of AI-driven infrastructure management, modular hardware components, and cloud orchestration software, as well as advancements in automated provisioning and hybrid and multi-cloud implementations.

Cloud services are pivotal to this growth, enhancing flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in IT environments. In particular, cloud services are becoming instrumental in agile IT management, with 57% of SMB workloads and 56% of SMB data already hosted on public clouds as of 2022. This trend is anticipated to climb, underscoring the importance of cloud services in the composable infrastructure landscape.

Leading companies, including Lenovo Group Limited, are investing in innovative solutions to drive market growth. For instance, Lenovo introduced business-ready AI solutions and liquid cooling technologies in October 2024, designed to optimize AI workloads and improve data center performance. These developments exemplify the industry's focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and intelligent infrastructure conducive to the AI era.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. Dell Technologies' 2023 acquisition of Cloudify Platform Ltd. for $100 million exemplifies its strategic commitment to advancing in the composable infrastructure space, enhancing its cloud services and leveraging automation platform development.

The competitive landscape features major players such as Lenovo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell, alongside others like Nutanix, Juniper Networks, and Google LLC. These companies are leveraging AI-based orchestration, predictive analytics, and cloud-based management solutions to enhance their market positions.

However, the market is also affected by dynamic global trade relations and tariffs, impacting hardware import costs and cloud service adoption in sectors like BFSI and IT & Telecom across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The positive implications include promoting local hardware production and supply chain diversification.

The comprehensive market research report offers insights into market size, regional shares, industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. It provides detailed analysis for entities to thrive in this fast-paced industry environment.

Key market segments include software and hardware solutions deployed across public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructures, serving industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

This report covers revenues from providing composable infrastructure services and includes analytical insights for various geographical regions, offering a complete perspective of industry dynamics.

Scope:



Component Outlook: Software, Hardware

Cloud Formats: Public, Private, Hybrid

Industry Verticals: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others Key Companies Featured: Lenovo, One Stop Systems, Dolphin Interconnect Solutions, Liqid, Inspur, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and others.

Key Attributes:

