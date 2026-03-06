Indigo Extends 'Full Waiver' Deadline, Offers Free Cancellation For Flights Affected By Middle East Conflict - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo on Friday, March 6, announced that the airlines has decided to extend free waivers for cancellations amid travel disruptions due to Middle East tensions. Suggesting that deadline for full waiver has been extended till 31 March 2026 for affected flights, IndiGo urged passengers to track their flight status at '' and stay updated on scheduled travel plans. This free cancellation waiver is being offered for flights to and from the Middle East and Istanbul.

Taking to X, IndiGo stated,“As the situation in Middle East remains volatile, IndiGo extends free waivers on cancellations up till the 31st of March 2026” considering the volatile situation in the region.

The statement added,“Waivers - Full waiver on cancellations are being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until 31 March 2026.” The airline also issued Customer Contact Centre number +91 124 6173838 to provide additional support, clarification and address queries of passengers.

IndiGo and other Indian carriers such as Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have resumed some of their operations in the Middle East. Flights from Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah have resumed to metro cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, services of most Middle East-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, continues to remain suspended barring a few special flights.

SpiceJet in a statement said that it will operate 13 flights from Fujairah and one from Dubai on 6 March.“SpiceJet will operate fourteen special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 6 to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals,” SpiceJet said.

To help stranded passengers return home at the earliest, SpiceJet is operating nine special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Pune.

On Thursday, Dubai International Airport said that travellers without confirmed departure time will not be allowed at the premises. The statement on X states,“Most flights remain suspended. Please do not come to the airport unless your airline has confirmed your departure time. Guests without a confirmed flight may not be able to access the terminals. Please contact your airline directly for the latest updates on your flight."