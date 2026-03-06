Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 394
|43.54
|44.00
|42.70
|234 855
|MTF CBOE
|4 708
|43.56
|44.00
|42.05
|205 080
|MTF Turquoise
|234
|43.59
|43.95
|42.85
|10 200
|MTF Aquis
|525
|43.68
|43.95
|42.65
|22 932
|27 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 675
|43.46
|44.00
|43.15
|290 096
|MTF CBOE
|5 480
|43.47
|43.90
|43.15
|238 216
|MTF Turquoise
|437
|43.45
|43.80
|43.25
|18 988
|MTF Aquis
|904
|43.45
|43.90
|43.15
|39 279
|2 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 474
|42.98
|43.25
|41.95
|364 213
|MTF CBOE
|5 820
|43.01
|43.30
|42.15
|250 318
|MTF Turquoise
|560
|43.04
|43.15
|42.90
|24 102
|MTF Aquis
|1 303
|43.05
|43.25
|42.85
|56 094
|3 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 759
|41.62
|42.35
|41.35
|364 550
|MTF CBOE
|5 869
|41.61
|42.15
|41.30
|244 209
|MTF Turquoise
|436
|41.56
|41.90
|41.35
|18 120
|MTF Aquis
|903
|41.59
|42.00
|41.25
|37 556
|4 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 626
|41.92
|42.10
|41.45
|361 602
|MTF CBOE
|5 821
|41.93
|42.20
|41.60
|244 075
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|70 928
|42.64
|44.00
|41.25
|3 024 483
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 975 shares during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|2 100
|42.71
|43.00
|42.00
|89 691
|27 February 2026
|1 400
|43.76
|44.50
|43.10
|61 264
|2 March 2026
|1 600
|42.76
|42.90
|42.50
|68 416
|3 March 2026
|1 800
|41.98
|42.35
|41.30
|75 564
|4 March 2026
|75
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|3 090
|Total
|6 975
|298 025
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|1 832
|43.93
|44.80
|43.50
|80 480
|27 February 2026
|168
|44.85
|44.85
|44.85
|7 535
|2 March 2026
|400
|43.10
|43.20
|43.00
|17 240
|3 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 March 2026
|800
|41.98
|42.10
|41.80
|33 584
|Total
|3 200
|138 839
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 266 shares.
On 4 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 229 788 own shares, or 4.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p260306E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment