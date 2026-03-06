Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-03-06 02:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 928 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
26 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 394 43.54 44.00 42.70 234 855
MTF CBOE 4 708 43.56 44.00 42.05 205 080
MTF Turquoise 234 43.59 43.95 42.85 10 200
MTF Aquis 525 43.68 43.95 42.65 22 932
27 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 675 43.46 44.00 43.15 290 096
MTF CBOE 5 480 43.47 43.90 43.15 238 216
MTF Turquoise 437 43.45 43.80 43.25 18 988
MTF Aquis 904 43.45 43.90 43.15 39 279
2 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 474 42.98 43.25 41.95 364 213
MTF CBOE 5 820 43.01 43.30 42.15 250 318
MTF Turquoise 560 43.04 43.15 42.90 24 102
MTF Aquis 1 303 43.05 43.25 42.85 56 094
3 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 759 41.62 42.35 41.35 364 550
MTF CBOE 5 869 41.61 42.15 41.30 244 209
MTF Turquoise 436 41.56 41.90 41.35 18 120
MTF Aquis 903 41.59 42.00 41.25 37 556
4 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 626 41.92 42.10 41.45 361 602
MTF CBOE 5 821 41.93 42.20 41.60 244 075
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 70 928 42.64 44.00 41.25 3 024 483

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 975 shares during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 February 2026 2 100 42.71 43.00 42.00 89 691
27 February 2026 1 400 43.76 44.50 43.10 61 264
2 March 2026 1 600 42.76 42.90 42.50 68 416
3 March 2026 1 800 41.98 42.35 41.30 75 564
4 March 2026 75 41.20 41.20 41.20 3 090
Total 6 975 298 025


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 February 2026 1 832 43.93 44.80 43.50 80 480
27 February 2026 168 44.85 44.85 44.85 7 535
2 March 2026 400 43.10 43.20 43.00 17 240
3 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
4 March 2026 800 41.98 42.10 41.80 33 584
Total 3 200 138 839

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 266 shares.

On 4 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 229 788 own shares, or 4.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

  • p260306E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

