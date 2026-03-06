DEEP Robotics × CHDER Launch Full-Scenario Robot Inspection Solution, Empowering Safe And Efficient Thermal Power Operations
DEEP Robotics Inspection Robot Conquers Complex Terrain in Turbine Hall
Full-Scenario Coverage: Building a New Intelligent Inspection System for Thermal Power Plants
Based on Zhejiang Province's " Pioneer="" and="" Leader="" +="" X"="" Science="" and="" Technology="" Program="" project,="" both="" parties="" have="" developed="" a="" full-scenario="" intelligent="" inspection="" system="" covering="" core="" production="" areas,="" coal="" handling="" and="" fuel="" systems,="" and="" public="" zones,="" tailored="" to="" the="" distinct="" characteristics="" of="" different="" thermal="" power="" plant="" />
In core production areas such as turbine halls and boiler rooms, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robots can autonomously step over 20cm thresholds and climb 40° open-grid stairs, achieving multi-floor, cross-level inspections, demonstrating exceptional mobility and environmental adaptability. Additionally, their high-temperature resistance and dust tolerance allow the robots to replace humans in entering boiler areas to perform high-risk tasks such as oil level observation, leak detection, and abnormal noise identification.
In coal handling and fuel systems, the DEEP Robotics intelligent inspection solution adopts a collaborative model of "rail-based robots + fixed-point monitoring." It automatically executes tasks according to standardized procedures, comprehensively monitoring equipment operating status and coal temperature, and in real-time identifies faults such as belt misalignment or tearing in the coal conveying system, providing precise early warnings and location information.
In public areas such as step-up stations, switchgear rooms, electronic equipment rooms, and pump houses, the inspection robots work in coordination with fixed equipment to achieve integrated autonomous inspection of equipment status and personnel environments, forming a complete "monitoring-warning-response" management closed loop.
