DEEP Robotics × CHDER Launch Full-Scenario Robot Inspection Solution, Empowering Safe And Efficient Thermal Power Operations

HANGZHOU, China, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, DEEP Robotics and Huadian Electric Power Research Institute CO., Ltd. (CHDER) jointly released the "Full-Scenario Intelligent Inspection Robot System for Thermal Power Generation." This solution achieves 100% automated coverage of critical areas, maintains an intelligent early warning accuracy rate of over 90%, and can save more than one million yuan in annual operation and maintenance costs. It significantly enhances the safety, timeliness, and economic efficiency of thermal power plant operations, marking the intelligent O&M of the thermal power industry's entry into a new phase of systematization and standardization.





DEEP Robotics Inspection Robot Conquers Complex Terrain in Turbine Hall

Full-Scenario Coverage: Building a New Intelligent Inspection System for Thermal Power Plants

Based on Zhejiang Province's " Pioneer="" and="" Leader="" +="" X"="" Science="" and="" Technology="" Program="" project,="" both="" parties="" have="" developed="" a="" full-scenario="" intelligent="" inspection="" system="" covering="" core="" production="" areas,="" coal="" handling="" and="" fuel="" systems,="" and="" public="" zones,="" tailored="" to="" the="" distinct="" characteristics="" of="" different="" thermal="" power="" plant="" />

In core production areas such as turbine halls and boiler rooms, DEEP Robotics' quadruped robots can autonomously step over 20cm thresholds and climb 40° open-grid stairs, achieving multi-floor, cross-level inspections, demonstrating exceptional mobility and environmental adaptability. Additionally, their high-temperature resistance and dust tolerance allow the robots to replace humans in entering boiler areas to perform high-risk tasks such as oil level observation, leak detection, and abnormal noise identification.

In coal handling and fuel systems, the DEEP Robotics intelligent inspection solution adopts a collaborative model of "rail-based robots + fixed-point monitoring." It automatically executes tasks according to standardized procedures, comprehensively monitoring equipment operating status and coal temperature, and in real-time identifies faults such as belt misalignment or tearing in the coal conveying system, providing precise early warnings and location information.

In public areas such as step-up stations, switchgear rooms, electronic equipment rooms, and pump houses, the inspection robots work in coordination with fixed equipment to achieve integrated autonomous inspection of equipment status and personnel environments, forming a complete "monitoring-warning-response" management closed loop.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at