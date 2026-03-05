403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Conscience Launches Quantum Pilot Line MPW (Q-MPW) Program For Superconducting Qubits
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ConScience AB today announced the launch of its Quantum Pilot Line – MPW (Q-MPW) Program, a multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication service for superconducting qubits built on a Manhattan-style Josephson junction process.
The Q-MPW Program is designed to provide the quantum research and development community with a fabrication offering that is predictable, accessible, and reproducible. By combining standardized process specifications with a structured quarterly schedule, the program enables quantum hardware teams to iterate efficiently while relying on controlled and well-documented process parameters.
The Q-MPW Program is based on ConScience's Manhattan-style Josephson junction process for superconducting qubits. The platform features a fully aluminum ground plane and integrated airbridges, supporting scalable superconducting circuit designs with clearly defined process windows.
Participants benefit from transparent process specifications, including defined global and local Josephson junction (JJ) variation limits, enabling more reliable device benchmarking and cross-team comparison.
What the Q-MPW Program Includes:
. Fabrication of superconducting qubits using a Manhattan-junction process with fully aluminum ground plane and airbridges
. Design rule check (DRC) review and layout integration
. Diced chips, with optional packaging available
. Clear MPW process specifications, including defined global and local JJ variation limits
The Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program operates on a quarterly schedule using standardized 20 × 30 mm fabrication blocks. Each block contains six 10 × 10 mm chip slots, with each MPW round supporting up to six distinct chip designs across all participants.
This shared-wafer model enables multiple research groups and quantum startups to access advanced superconducting qubit fabrication within a structured and cost-efficient framework.
Q2 2026 Launch Round
The inaugural Q-MPW round will follow the schedule:
Submission period: March 23 – April 20, 2026
Delivery: Mid-June 2026 (pending export approval for some regions)
Design submissions must comply with the MPW design rules to ensure seamless integration within the shared wafer run.
Advanced Full-Wafer Service Available
For teams requiring full layout control, wafer-level uniformity, and accelerated iteration cycles, ConScience also offers an Advanced (Full Wafer) fabrication service. This option provides dedicated wafer runs for projects demanding maximum process control and flexibility.
With the launch of the Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program, ConScience expands its fabrication services to support a growing ecosystem of universities, research institutes, and quantum technology companies seeking standardized and reproducible superconducting qubit manufacturing.
The Q-MPW Program is designed to provide the quantum research and development community with a fabrication offering that is predictable, accessible, and reproducible. By combining standardized process specifications with a structured quarterly schedule, the program enables quantum hardware teams to iterate efficiently while relying on controlled and well-documented process parameters.
The Q-MPW Program is based on ConScience's Manhattan-style Josephson junction process for superconducting qubits. The platform features a fully aluminum ground plane and integrated airbridges, supporting scalable superconducting circuit designs with clearly defined process windows.
Participants benefit from transparent process specifications, including defined global and local Josephson junction (JJ) variation limits, enabling more reliable device benchmarking and cross-team comparison.
What the Q-MPW Program Includes:
. Fabrication of superconducting qubits using a Manhattan-junction process with fully aluminum ground plane and airbridges
. Design rule check (DRC) review and layout integration
. Diced chips, with optional packaging available
. Clear MPW process specifications, including defined global and local JJ variation limits
The Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program operates on a quarterly schedule using standardized 20 × 30 mm fabrication blocks. Each block contains six 10 × 10 mm chip slots, with each MPW round supporting up to six distinct chip designs across all participants.
This shared-wafer model enables multiple research groups and quantum startups to access advanced superconducting qubit fabrication within a structured and cost-efficient framework.
Q2 2026 Launch Round
The inaugural Q-MPW round will follow the schedule:
Submission period: March 23 – April 20, 2026
Delivery: Mid-June 2026 (pending export approval for some regions)
Design submissions must comply with the MPW design rules to ensure seamless integration within the shared wafer run.
Advanced Full-Wafer Service Available
For teams requiring full layout control, wafer-level uniformity, and accelerated iteration cycles, ConScience also offers an Advanced (Full Wafer) fabrication service. This option provides dedicated wafer runs for projects demanding maximum process control and flexibility.
With the launch of the Quantum Pilot Line – MPW Program, ConScience expands its fabrication services to support a growing ecosystem of universities, research institutes, and quantum technology companies seeking standardized and reproducible superconducting qubit manufacturing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment