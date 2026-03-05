MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Purebread Brands Inc. Announces Debt Restructuring and Leadership Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") announces that aggregate indebtedness of C$5,209,930 previously owed to the Bank of Montreal ("BMO"), pursuant to a letter of agreement dated June 28, 2023, as amended, among BMO, Coho Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Company, as guarantor, has been purchased by a third party, acting at arm's length to the Company. All terms and conditions applicable to the indebtedness remain unchanged.

The Company also announces changes to its Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Christian Bullock has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition, Ingo Seibert and Christian Bullock have been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Christian Bullock is a brand leader with 25 years experience developing food and beverage brands across Canada.

Ingo Seibert is a business entrepreneur and investor with 26 years of extensive experience in M&A, financing, strategic planning, sales, marketing, and team structuring.

In connection with these changes, Amrit Maharaj voluntarily resigned as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and will continue in a leadership role & to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. operates fast-casual café and bakery locations in British Columbia.

