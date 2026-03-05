Freshworks Unifies Global Sales Organization To Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promotes Chief of Global Field Operations Ian Tickle to Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the leading provider of uncomplicated AI-powered software, today announced leadership changes under its CEO and President Dennis Woodside.

With employee experience at the forefront of our strategy and revenue growth plans, the Company has decided to unify its global sales organization under its current Chief of Global Field Operations, Ian Tickle.

“By unifying our sales organization under a single leader, we believe we can accelerate growth and deliver exceptional value to our global customer base,” said CEO Dennis Woodside.“Ian has a proven track record and played a significant role in Freshworks outperforming for the last five consecutive quarters, underscoring his ability to consistently drive high-impact results.”

Tickle will serve as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer effectively immediately. He will be responsible for overseeing all sales, customer success and customer experience functions. Tickle has been Freshworks' Chief of Global Field Operations for the past year and prior to that, he led the field sales group for Europe. During his tenure with Freshworks, Ian has built a true field and enterprise selling machine.

Prior to Freshworks, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at Domo and Vice President EMEA, SaaS Solutions, at Oracle. Throughout his career, Tickle has demonstrated expertise in scaling global sales operations, driving revenue growth in competitive markets, and leading organizations through critical transformation initiatives.

As a result of this decision, Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer Mika Yamamoto will depart Freshworks.

Freshworks recently announced in their Q4 and full year 2025 financial results that the company achieved profitability and record free cash flow generation, and raised revenue estimates for fiscal year 2026. The Company today is reaffirming its financial estimates for both the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, as previously communicated on February 10, 2026.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies - including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music - trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's growth, growth rates, and financial estimates. All such statements in this report, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Words such as“will,”“believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect the Company's current expectations. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including other factors discussed in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

...

...