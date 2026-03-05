Methode Electronics Announces Sale Of Datamate Business
“This deal furthers our stated strategy of portfolio refinement and debt reduction while freeing resources for Methode to concentrate on its high-density power delivery products and streamline our facilities footprint,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and CEO, Methode Electronics.“We are pleased to have found a path for dataMate to expand and accelerate development of its innovative data-over-copper solutions as part of the Bel Fuse portfolio.”
dataMate has a well-established track record of supplying leading enterprise networking equipment manufacturers and telecom network operators with transceivers, over successive generations of increasing networking speed, capacity and efficiency, and is a leading innovator in applying single pair powered ethernet to industrial applications.
About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.
Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.
