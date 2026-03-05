Qatar Airways Outlines How Passengers Can Apply For Complimentary 14-Day Flight Date Change

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Airways shared on Thursday special assistance measures for passengers affected by recent travel disruptions, allowing eligible travelers to change their flight dates or request refunds.

The airline said passengers holding confirmed bookings with travel dates between Feb. 28 and March 15, 2026, are eligible for complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from their original travel date, or a refund of the unused value of their ticket.

Qatar Airways noted that it is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and advised passengers to contact the airline only if their flight is scheduled within the next 48 hours.

For other bookings, travelers are encouraged to manage their trips through the airline's official website or mobile application, or to contact the airline closer to their intended date of travel.

Passengers who booked through travel agents or third-party websites are advised to contact those providers directly for assistance.

The airline also directed passengers in Doha, or those seeking further booking support, to follow updates through its official travel alerts page.