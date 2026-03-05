DEADLINE ALERT For LAKE, NAVN, And FBRT: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE )

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – December 9, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (3) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (4) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and“small, strategic, and quick” mergers and acquisitions strategy; (5) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN )

Class Period: October 28, 2025 – February 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 24, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the Company had increased its“sales and marketing” expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) to sustain its revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT )

Class Period: November 5, 2024 – February 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's prospects; (2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust's ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

