Calamp To Appoint Maurizio Iperti As CEO Following Another Year Of Strong Financial And Operational Performance

Entered 2026 with $64 Million of Cash and No Debt

Earned Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Certification for Second Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a leading telematics company providing products and solutions that help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets, today announced that Maurizio Iperti will become Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Iperti will succeed Chris Adams, who guided the company through a period of operational discipline and improved financial performance. Mr. Iperti brings 18 years of leadership experience within CalAmp, most recently as President of the rapidly growing Connected Car Solutions (“CCS”) business unit, inclusive of LoJack International and Tracker Network (UK). He has worked closely with OEMs, enterprises, dealers, fleets, and public agencies that depend on connected vehicle technology for fleet management, asset protection, stolen vehicle recovery, and public safety operations.

Cynthia Paul, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of CalAmp, congratulated Mr. Iperti on his new role.“I am excited that Maurizio will be leading CalAmp's next phase of product innovation and profitable growth. Maurizio embodies our customer-first, customer-centric vision. He recognizes that making our customers successful must be at the heart of what we do as an organization. Maurizio has the skill set, experience, passion, and demonstrated ability of leveraging CalAmp's coveted engineering culture and technical excellence to create value-added and differentiated telematics solutions that provide our customers with peace of mind by monitoring, tracking, and protecting their most valuable assets.”

Mr. Iperti said,“I am honored to take on the role as CalAmp's next CEO and to work with our trusted and dedicated employees worldwide to provide our customers with robust solutions, responsive service, and enduring partnerships. I look forward to accelerating our investments in hardware, software, and services that deliver meaningful and measurable positive impact for our customers.”

For calendar year 2025, CalAmp reported:



Total revenue growth year-over-year, and 15% revenue growth year-over-year in CCS

$41 million of free cash flow

Full retirement of all outstanding debt Year-end 2025 cash balance of $64 million

With its strong balance sheet and talented team, CalAmp is well positioned to accelerate its investment in product innovation, platform reliability and security, and customer support capabilities tailored to meet its customers' needs.

Financial progress during 2025 was accompanied by strong operational execution and technological milestones across key customer programs.

CalAmp earned Caterpillar's Supplier Excellence Certification for the second consecutive year, reflecting consistent results across quality, delivery, and service standards.

CalAmp also delivered 100 percent cloud uptime during peak season for a global transportation & logistics customer for the third consecutive year, supporting mission-critical operations during periods of highest demand.

In the United Kingdom, CalAmp expanded its partnership with RAC to support RAC Connected Telematics, adding enhanced fleet management and AI-enabled video capabilities for commercial fleets.

