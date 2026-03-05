Asphalt Additives Company Evaluation Report 2025: Kraton, Arkema And Ingevity Drive Innovation With Specialty Polymers, Surfactants And Warm-Mix Asphalt Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evaluating over 100 companies, 360 Quadrants highlights the Top 15 leaders in this industry. Asphalt additives, defined by the Asphalt Institute, improve the durability and performance of asphalt mixtures, contributing to longer pavement life and supporting sustainability through increased use of recycled materials and reduced production temperatures. The market is poised for growth driven by infrastructure investments, with major projects like China's BRI, India's Bharatmala Pariyojana, and the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bolstering demand. Key players include Kraton Corporation, Arkema Specialty Surfactants, and Ingevity, recognized for their innovation and global market presence.

This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 15 Asphalt Additives Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

According to the Asphalt Institute (AI), asphalt additives are defined as chemical or material compounds incorporated into asphalt mixtures to alter and enhance their performance characteristics. These additives are employed to improve aspects such as durability, workability, and resistance to rutting, cracking, moisture damage, and aging. Asphalt additives play a crucial role in prolonging pavement life, optimizing mix formulations, and supporting sustainability objectives by facilitating the use of recycled materials or reducing production temperatures during asphalt paving processes.

The asphalt additives market is projected to expand over the forecast period, driven by increasing global investments in infrastructure development - particularly in road construction, highway expansions, airport modernization, and urban transit systems. As urbanization accelerates and populations grow, there is a heightened demand for robust, cost-effective, and high-performing transportation infrastructure.

Asphalt additives are essential for enhancing the mechanical performance of pavements, improving resistance to deformation, cracking, and water infiltration, which in turn extends road lifespan and lowers maintenance expenses. Large-scale infrastructure programs such as China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India's Bharatmala Pariyojana, the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the European Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) are contributing to sustained demand for advanced, high-quality materials in road construction, thereby propelling the growth of the asphalt additives market.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Asphalt Additives companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Asphalt Additives quadrant. Key players in the Asphalt Additives market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a significant player in the asphalt additives market, recognized for their specialty polymers and bio-based chemicals. The company serves a global market, providing high-performance materials that enhance asphalt applications. Kraton divides its operations into polymer and chemical segments, supplying asphalt additives under the polymer banner. Their extensive geographic reach and dedication to product differentiation underscore their high Company Positioning and broad Company Product Portfolio.

Arkema Specialty Surfactants

Arkema is involved in multiple segments including high performance materials and industrial specialties, making them a diverse chemical producer. Their product portfolio includes asphalt additives via the adhesives division, distributed from 136 production sites worldwide. Their expansive global presence and industrial reach affirm a strong Company Positioning, crucial for maintaining and enhancing their market share.

Ingevity

Ingevity focuses on high-performance carbon materials and specialty chemicals, producing asphalt additives primarily for pavement technologies. Their product, Evotherm, is a notable warm-mix asphalt additive that reduces production and paving temperature, enhancing efficiency. This emphasis on innovation contributes to Ingevity's prominent position in Company Ranking, underscoring their role as a market leader through a comprehensive Company Analysis and market share approach.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Projects

3.2.1.2 Recyclability of Asphalt

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Use of Concrete and Bioasphalt as Substitutes for Asphalt

3.2.2.2 Fluctuations in Prices and Supply of Asphalt

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Warm Mix Asphalt

3.2.3.2 Use of Asphalt Additives in Roofing Applications

3.2.3.3 Advancements in Aerospace Sector

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Asphalt Additives Among Road Builders and Contractors

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4 Industry Trends

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers

4.1.3 Distribution Networks

4.1.4 End-Users

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Warm Mix Asphalt (Wma) Technology

4.4.1.2 Rejuvenation and Recycling Technologies

4.4.2 Complimentary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Asphalt Mixing and Blending Systems

4.5 Key Conferences and Events

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Approach

4.6.2 Document Types

4.6.3 Top Applicants

4.6.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Asphalt Additives Market

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evaluation Framework

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players

5.4 Revenue Analysis

5.5 Brand/Product Comparison

5.5.1 Sylvaroad Rp 1000 (Kraton Corporation)

5.5.2 Evotherm (Ingevity)

5.5.3 Solprene Sbs (Dynasol)

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.6.1 Company Evaluation and Mapping

5.6.2 Stars

5.6.3 Emerging Leaders

5.6.4 Pervasive Players

5.6.5 Participants

5.6.6 Company Footprint

5.6.6.1 Asphalt Additives: Region Footprint Analysis

5.6.6.2 Asphalt Additives: Product Type Footprint Analysis

5.6.6.3 Asphalt Additives: Technology Footprint Analysis

5.6.6.4 Asphalt Additives: Application Footprint Analysis

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Other Additional Players and Smes, 2024

5.7.1 Mapping of Startups/Other Additional Players and Smes, 2024

5.7.2 Progressive Companies

5.7.3 Responsive Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Dynamic Companies

5.7.6 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.6.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.7.6.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

5.9.4 Other Developments

6 Company Profiles



Kraton Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Dynasol Group

Nouryon

Arkema Specialty Surfactants

The Dow Chemical Company

Basf Se

Honeywell International Inc

Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries Ag

Sasol Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Sinopec

Totalenergies

Iterchimica Spa

Lcy

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc.

Mcasphalt Industries Limited

Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd

Wacker Chemie Ag

Engineered Additives LLC

Petrochem Specialities

Amaz Chemicals Llp Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific and Technical Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

