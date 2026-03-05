Rover Launches Dog Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's Largest Pet Care Marketplace Now Makes it Easier For Pet Parents to Find Private Dog Training with Credentialed Trainers

SEATTLE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today announced the launch of its new dog training offering. Pet parents across the U.S. can now use Rover to find and book nearby credentialed dog trainers for private, in-person sessions tailored to their pet's specific needs. All trainers offering services through Rover have committed to rewards-based training, provided documentation of dog training credentials, and passed a third-party background check. Since soft launching as a pilot program in October 2024, Rover has added 1,600 credentialed trainers and more than 6,000 dog parents have booked a training session on Rover, demonstrating strong resonance with pet parents.

Through training services available on Rover, it is easier for pet parents to find the right support for their pets' needs, allowing them to compare credentialed dog trainers in their community, with the ability to search by years of experience, reviews and ratings, price, and training skills. According to a new survey*, most pet parents (86%) agree that today's dogs require more training due to how often they accompany their people outside of the home. Two-thirds (65%) admit they wish their dog was better trained and 67% would be more willing to hire a professional dog trainer if it were easier to find and book one. Trainers on Rover can help dogs of all ages shape behaviors, learn skills and build confidence.

"Rover is always looking for new ways to better serve the unique needs of pets and their people," said Brent Turner, CEO of Rover. "Our new training service does just that by prioritizing the wellbeing of pets and bringing to market an offering that meets pet parents where they are. It's been very well received by pet parents and trainers alike."

By expanding its service offering to include dog training, Rover enables credentialed dog trainers to connect with millions of pet parents on the Rover platform. Trainers on Rover are empowered to set their own rates, manage booking schedules, and choose their clients, providing flexibility to grow their training business at their own pace.

"Part of the Rover magic is the incredible network of pet lovers that we've built over the past 15 years, coming together to help pet parents find the support they need,” said Scott Lowe, GM of Dog Training. "After a year of piloting the new service and building a network of qualified trainers, pet parents nationwide can now find the perfect trainer for their dog's needs–whether it's a puppy needing help with potty training, house manners, chewing and jumping or an adult dog that needs to refine behaviors, like barking or separation distress. We believe Rover's training offering is a natural evolution in our journey to become the go-to resource for pet parents.”

*A Rover survey of 1,000 U.S. pet parents conducted in February of 2026, via Pollfish.

