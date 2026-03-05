Intezer Announces AI SOC Live At Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A forum for candid discussion and practical AI insights in security operations

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer, the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAITM, today announced AI SOC Live, an event taking place at Nasdaq in Times Square on April 27, 2026 starting at 9 a.m. ET. The event will bring together leading CISOs and senior security operations leaders for a full day of forward-looking discussions, peer-led insights, and practical guidance on AI effective in modern security operations centers (SOCs).

Today's security operations teams are being pulled in two directions. The attack surface is expanding and threats are becoming more sophisticated, driving a rising alert burden that outpaces investigative capacity. At the same time, security leaders are expected to improve detection and response outcomes and reduce cyber risk without significantly increasing spend or headcount.

AI SOC Live is built as a peer working forum to address this reality directly. The agenda focuses on practical enterprise lessons, real-world implementation guidance, and candid discussion about how AI can execute more of the investigative work while humans focus on supervision, decision-making, and response. The event is co-sponsored by Upwind Security and Realm Security.

“It's clear that the conversation around AI in security has shifted from experimentation to execution,” said Itai Tevet, CEO of Intezer.“Security leaders are no longer debating whether to use AI. They are focused on how to deploy it in the SOC in a way that improves outcomes, reduces risk, and earns trust. AI SOC Live is designed for candid, peer-led discussion and practical lessons on what's working in real enterprise environments.”

The agenda brings together experienced security executives and industry voices to share tactical insights and leadership perspectives. Sessions include:



The New SOC Operating Model: Mitchem Boles, Field CISO, Intezer

The Impact of AI on Security Operations: Itai Tevet, CEO & Founder, Intezer

MDR vs. In-House SOC: Lessons from a CISO: Cecil Pineda, CISO & Co-Founder, CISO XC

Industry Perspectives on Scaling Security with AI: Darwin Salzar, Founder & Head of Growth, The Cybersecurity Pulse Newsletter & Monad

Founders' Insights: Building Category-Defining Cybersecurity Companies in the age of AI: Alon N. Cohen, Founder & Executive Chairman, Intezer & CyberArk Live CISO Series Podcast Recording: David Spark, Founder & Executive Producer, CISO Series Podcast

AI SOC Live is intended for CISOs, VPs and directors of information security, security operations leaders, and senior cybersecurity executives from enterprise and MSSP organizations shaping their AI strategy for the SOC. Attendance is limited to support a peer-focused, discussion-driven experience. The program will feature a live recording of the CISO Series Podcast and conclude with a private evening reception, including a photo opportunity at the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square.

Security leaders can request an invitation and learn more at: .

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAITM, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at