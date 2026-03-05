Snyk Recognizes Top Global Partners For Securing The Shift To Autonomous Software Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Snyk honors top-performing partners whose expertise empowers organizations to navigate the critical security risks of agentic workflows and AI-generated code

BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk, the AI security company, today announced its 2026 Partner of the Year award winners, who were recently recognized at the company's Global Sales Kick-Off.

As software development shifts from human-centric coding to autonomous, agent-driven workflows, organizations face a new set of critical risks: non-deterministic code, data leakage through AI assistants, and a fractured attack surface. This year's winners are recognized not just for sales performance, but for their ability to operationalize security in this volatile new environment. These partners have been essential in helping global enterprises solve the "speed paradox" – allowing engineering teams to adopt powerful AI tools without compromising governance or trust.

The Snyk Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding channel, GSI, and Technology Alliance partners driving the global adoption of the Snyk AI Security Platform. This year's honors highlight Snyk's 100% channel-first strategy and the recent evolution of our partner program to foster foundational, long-term growth. Whether through strategic channel delivery or seamless cloud and CI/CD integrations, these partners empower joint customers to find and fix vulnerabilities earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

“The fundamental challenge for modern enterprises isn't just adopting AI, it is governing the autonomy that comes with it,” said Tom Nielsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Snyk.“With security teams outnumbered by the sheer volume of AI-generated code, our partners are the strategic force multiplier necessary to regain control. We are doubling down on our 100% channel-first commitment, empowering these partners with the tools and go-to-market support they need to build thriving, future-focused businesses alongside Snyk.”

The Snyk 2025 Partner Award winners include:



Technology Partner of the Year: AWS – "It is an honor to be recognized as Snyk's Technology Partner of the Year. AWS and Snyk share a core value of customer obsession, and that's one of the many reasons our partnership has been so successful." I am proud of the remarkable growth we have achieved together and how we continue to improve the security posture of our mutual customers with transformative solutions like Snyk's recent integration with AWS Kiro. I look forward to what we will build in 2026 and beyond." - Carol Potts, General Manager, US ISV Sales, AWS

Engagement Partner of the Year: Deloitte –“Deloitte is proud to be recognized by Snyk as Engagement Partner of the Year. Together, we're helping enterprises modernize their security stacks by embedding developer-first security across the software delivery lifecycle with AI-powered capabilities to help clients improve prioritization, speed up secure fixes, and protect against AI-driven threats. We look forward to continuing to scale this collaboration and help our shared clients mitigate risk, improve resilience, and accelerate secure delivery.” - Faris Naffaa, Enterprise Security Senior Manager, Deloitte & Touche LLP

AI Innovation Partner of the Year: Cursor – "Cursor is honored to be recognized for bringing enterprise-grade security and quality controls to agentic development." - Michael Scherr, Global Strategy & Operations, Cursor.

Collaboration Partner of the Year: Accenture –“This recognition from Snyk reflects the real progress our teams are making to help clients operationalize application security at scale. By combining Accenture's global delivery and industry expertise with Snyk's platform, we're enabling faster, smarter and more trusted software development – especially as AI raises the bar for cybersecurity across the software development lifecycle.” - Rex Thexton, Chief Technology Officer, Accenture Cybersecurity.

Americas Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security – "Being recognized as Snyk's Partner of the Year is a testament to the strength of our strategic alliance and our shared commitment to solving the industry's most complex security challenges. By combining GuidePoint's deep technical expertise with Snyk's innovative platform, we deliver a unified approach that helps our customers navigate the transition to the AI era." - Michael Volk, CEO and Chairman, GuidePoint Security

Growth Partner of the Year: Trace3 – "We're incredibly honored to be recognized as Snyk's Growth Partner of the Year. This award is a genuine reflection of a partnership built on shared values and a relentless focus on our customers' outcomes. Snyk's continued investment and leadership in AI-driven application security is incredibly valuable in helping us support customers as they navigate the ongoing shift in the application security market. We're proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to continuing this partnership as we help our customers address the evolving challenges of modern application security." - David Nester Sr. Practice Director, Application and Cloud Security, Trace3 EMEA Partner of the Year: Softcat –“Softcat have seen a real acceleration with our partnership with Snyk this year and that is testament to the work from both sides. We see Snyk as a key partner to support customers looking to maintain a robust security posture in cloud environments, which is a rapidly growing area for us. We look forward to seeing continued mutual growth in partnership, making sure organisations cloud infrastructure remain secure in an ever evolving landscape.” - Ryan Birch, Cyber Tower Sales Lead, Softcat



Snyk's 100% channel-first vision ensures that our global partner community – spanning System Integrators, Security Consultants, Value-Added Resellers, Cloud Partners, and Distributors – remains the driving force behind our go-to-market strategy. By giving partners the tools to expand their portfolios into the AI space for competitive differentiation, Snyk helps our shared customers navigate complex technology buying decisions and continue their operations securely at the speed of AI.

