Cylake Launches To Bring Complete, AI-Native, Data-Driven Cybersecurity To Customers That Require Total Data Sovereignty

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylake today announced its launch as a new cybersecurity company bringing complete, AI-native, data-driven protection to customers in a fully sovereign way-no public cloud required. The company was founded to address the challenges faced by the world's largest and most regulated organizations and institutions, which demand state-of-the-art cybersecurity but are often unable to use products tied to the public cloud.

Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu and Ehud (Udi) Shamir-who helped build Palo Alto Networks and other category-defining security companies-Cylake is designed for organizations where visibility, control, and accountability are essential.

Two key principles underpin Cylake's design. The first is that the next generation of AI-native cybersecurity requires a holistic approach: a complete view of all data and context from the entire infrastructure stack, as well as a unified platform for protection. Fragmentation, whether due to incomplete data or a patchwork of security products, creates exploitable vulnerabilities. The second principle is that some of the world's largest organizations cannot, for security concerns or regulatory purposes, depend on products that rely on the public cloud. Cylake believes that a requirement for complete security and control-including data and operational sovereignty-shouldn't disqualify a company from top-tier cybersecurity, and is designed to operate fully on-premises or in a private cloud.

“Cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and sometimes new challenges demand completely new approaches,” said Nir Zuk, Founder and CEO of Cylake.“Cylake is for institutions where maintaining full control over data and operations is not optional.”

Cylake is being developed as a complete , AI-native cybersecurity architecture , with agentic workflows built on a single, sovereign data foundation. The platform is intended for environments where organizations must retain full control over their infrastructure.

The company's $45 million seed round was led by Greylock Partners, joined by additional experienced technology investors.

“The next generation of cybersecurity will be AI-native, agentic, and built on holistic data and context,” said Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock Partners.“Cylake is focused on a segment of the market where security must operate under full control to meet regulatory and operational reality.”

The founding team brings a wealth of industry experience. Nir Zuk founded Palo Alto Networks in 2005 and served as the company's CTO for more than two decades. Wilson Xu helped build Palo Alto Networks for over a decade, including leading the engineering team. Udi Shamir co-founded SentinelOne in 2013. Together, the team is excited for the opportunity to build a new type of security platform for an underserved market segment.

Cylake plans to collaborate with a select group of design partners as it develops the platform, with product availability anticipated in early 2027. Visit cylake to learn more about opportunities to join the team or become a design partner.

About Cylake

Cylake is a cybersecurity company built for the world's largest and most regulated institutions. Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu, and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, Cylake is led by a team of experienced security engineers and operators. The company is developing a complete , AI-native, data-driven cybersecurity platform designed for full data sovereignty and intended for on-premises and private environments that require operational control and accountability. Cylake is focused on helping organizations that operate under strict constraints maintain security at scale.

