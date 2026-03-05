Global Agrochemicals Market Outlook: Where Bayer, BASF, And Syngenta Compete For Future Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the

The market's trajectory is shaped by both macroeconomic and microeconomic dynamics across major agricultural economies. Rising food demand, climate variability, regulatory shifts, and innovation in crop protection and plant nutrition are collectively influencing global value growth.

Climate Change Intensifies Pest and Disease Pressure

Changing climatic conditions are emerging as one of the most significant drivers of agrochemical demand.

Shifts in rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and elevated CO2 levels are contributing to increased pest infestations, fungal outbreaks, and weed proliferation across key cropping systems. For example:



Increased humidity can accelerate fungal diseases in rice and wheat, driving fungicide demand.

Higher CO2 concentrations can boost aphid populations in soybean fields, increasing the need for effective insecticides. Temperature fluctuations can alter weed growth cycles, strengthening the demand for advanced herbicide solutions.

Globally, pests are estimated to reduce crop yields by 20–40%, resulting in economic losses of approximately USD 290 billion annually. This pressure is accelerating the development of innovative crop protection chemicals and integrated pest management strategies.

Government Policies and Sustainability Initiatives Support Agrochemicals Market Growth

Favorable regulatory frameworks and sustainability policies are strengthening the

Governments across the US, Europe, China, and India are implementing guidelines and standards aimed at improving fertilizer efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. Specialty fertilizers, including controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs), are gaining policy support to reduce nutrient leaching and enhance soil health.

China's Industrial Infrastructure Adjustment catalog encouraged CRF development under its five-year planning framework. Similarly, the European fertilizer industry has improved energy efficiency in ammonia production under the European Green Deal, targeting near-zero carbon footprints in future production.

In India, supportive import policies for key fertilizers such as MOP (Muriate of Potash) have also contributed to stable supply dynamics.

Additionally, rising demand for organic food products is encouraging agrochemical manufacturers to develop farm-friendly, natural plant growth promoters certified by regulatory bodies such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the European Food Safety Authority.

Technology and Globalization Drive Agrochemical Innovation

Continuous technological advancements are reshaping farming practices worldwide.

With increasing global trade in agricultural commodities, new pest species and pathogens are emerging across regions, heightening demand for novel active ingredients and improved formulations. The globalization of agriculture has particularly influenced Asian crop protection markets, where population growth and rising food demand are intensifying the need for herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Innovation in adjuvants and drift reduction technologies is also enhancing product performance and application efficiency. Companies such as:



Corteva Agriscience Wilbur-Ellis Company

have introduced advanced deposition and drift control solutions designed to reduce off-target spray movement while maximizing effectiveness. Strategic collaborations and partnerships across the industry are accelerating product development and commercialization.

South America Emerges as a Key Growth Region

South America is projected to reach USD 73.2 billion during the forecast period.

Growth is largely driven by Brazil and Argentina, two of the world's leading agricultural producers. Brazil ranks among the top global producers of soybeans and other major crops due to abundant arable land and a strong rural labor base. Argentina also plays a crucial role in oilseed production.

Expanding adoption of agrochemicals, advancements in farming techniques, and favorable trade policies are supporting regional expansion. Global agrochemical companies have strengthened their distribution networks across South America, further reinforcing market penetration.

Competitive Landscape

The agrochemicals market is highly competitive, with major global and regional players focusing on partnerships, innovation, and geographic expansion. Key companies include:



Bayer AG

BASF SE

Syngenta

EuroChem Group

Corteva Agriscience

UPL Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ICL Group

These agrochemicals companies

Explore Adjacent Markets



Controlled-release Fertilizers Market

Inoculants Market Phosphate Fertilizers Market Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website:

