Giftify Deploys AI-Driven Development Across Restaurant Platform, Delivering Optimized Consumer Experience At Accelerated Speed And Scale

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the“Company”), the owner and operator of and and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the deployment of AI-driven development practices across enabling the Company to deliver an optimized consumer experience at significantly accelerated speed and scale. This AI-powered approach is driving a pipeline of platform improvements designed to improve user engagement, reduce friction, and strengthen customer acquisition across all digital dining and deals marketplace.

technology team has integrated advanced AI tools across the full development lifecycle-from scoping feature requirements and generating design recommendations to synchronizing development tasks across project management systems. This AI-augmented workflow has enabled Giftify to move from concept to production at a pace that would have previously required significantly larger engineering resources. The initial results of this approach are now live in production, with a pipeline of additional improvements expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Powered by this AI-accelerated development model, current and upcoming enhancements are focused on reducing friction across the full consumer journey-from registration and deal discovery through checkout and redemption. The first phase, now live, eliminates password requirements for new user registration. Additional improvements in the pipeline are designed to streamline checkout, enhance deal discovery, and deliver a faster, more intuitive platform experience for growing user base.

Giftify's AI integration strategy extends well beyond a single platform. The Company has been executing a company-wide AI implementation initiative across its portfolio, deploying AI solutions in marketing communications, customer support operations, fraud detection, and now product development. This systematic, multi-platform approach to AI adoption positions Giftify to scale its operations with greater efficiency and speed than traditional models allow-creating a durable competitive advantage as the Company continues to grow its digital ecosystem.

“Integrating AI into our development process has been transformative for said Thomas Butt, Chief Technology Officer of Giftify.“From scoping features and designing user flows to creating and managing development tasks, AI has allowed our team to operate with the speed and precision of a much larger organization. The passwordless login we just launched is the first visible result of this approach, and it's just the beginning. We have a full pipeline of enhancements that will make faster, simpler, and more intuitive for our users.”

“AI is fundamentally changing how we build and operate our platforms at Giftify,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify.“What we're doing with is a clear demonstration of how AI integration creates tangible business value, enabling our team to deliver a better consumer experience faster and more efficiently than traditional development approaches would allow. partners represent a significant growth opportunity, and AI is the engine we're using to unlock that opportunity at scale.”

As Giftify continues to expand its AI-driven development capabilities across its platform ecosystem, modernized infrastructure is expected to contribute to improved user engagement and stronger value for the Company's network of restaurant and retail partners. Additional platform updates powered by the Company's AI development model will be announced as new features are released.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, and is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

