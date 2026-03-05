Sysco Announces CFO Transition Process

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) (“Sysco” or the“company”) today announced that Kenny Cheung, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will step down to accept an opportunity at a Fortune 10 company in a different industry. Effective March 6, 2026, Sysco has appointed Brandon Sewell, a long-serving and accomplished leader within Sysco's finance organization, as Interim CFO. Cheung will remain with the Company until April 17, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.

Sewell joined Sysco in 2014 and has held various management roles of increasing responsibility within Sysco's finance organization, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and CFO of Sysco's U.S. business, the Company's largest business unit. He brings deep institutional knowledge and a strong track record of financial leadership during his 12 years' tenure. Previously, he was the head of finance for supply chain, the head of finance for merchandising and before that, led global financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Sewell holds an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business. He will work closely with Sysco's executive leadership team to ensure continuity and disciplined execution of the Company's financial strategy.

“On behalf of our entire leadership team, I'd like to thank Kenny for his many contributions to Sysco,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco's Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.“During his tenure, we significantly upskilled our finance organization, brought strong talent to our team, developed internal talent, modernized our financial processes and technology, and increased our Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) discipline to support our long-term strategy. Kenny helped build a strong financial foundation that positions us well for continued growth. We are grateful for his leadership impact, and we wish him success in his next chapter.”

Hourican continued,“Brandon is a trusted financial leader within Sysco who I have worked with closely for the past six years. He has earned the respect and trust of our entire organization including our Board. Brandon's deep financial experience and strong understanding of our business gained through leading the finance function for supply chain, merchandising, and our largest business unit, positions him well as our interim CFO. We are confident in our business momentum, and we look forward to working with Brandon to continue executing our financial strategy.”

“I am honored to serve as Interim CFO and to support our business and our team during this transition. I have worked closely with Kenny for several years and look forward to partnering with him to ensure a smooth transition,” said Sewell.“We will remain focused on executing our strategy, maintaining financial discipline with our industry-leading balance sheet, and delivering value for our shareholders.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of Sysco,” said Cheung.“I am proud of the progress we have made to strengthen the talent and skills of our finance organization. Looking ahead, the Company is well positioned for the future, and I have confidence in its positive momentum and ability to drive consistent results. I look forward to following its continued success.”

Sysco also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance for adjusted EPS at the high end of $4.50 to $4.60 and sales growth of 3%-5%. The company also remains confident in third quarter 2026 consensus adjusted EPS of $0.94 and USFS local case growth of at least 2.5% compared to the prior year.

