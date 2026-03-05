403
Scandals Close In On Brazil's Election Campaign
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
- Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro was arrested for the second time on Wednesday in a probe alleging a multi-billion-real fraud scheme including fake credit titles and a private militia
- The INSS congressional inquiry approved a financial records breach for Lulinha, President Lula's son, over alleged monthly payments from a fraud scheme - though the STF partially suspended the measure
- Three converging investigations are reshaping the political landscape seven months before October's presidential election
March was supposed to be about alliances. In Brazilian electoral politics, it is the final month for party switches and mandatory resignations from government posts ahead of October's presidential vote. Instead, the headlines belong to handcuffs, bank records, and organized crime.
Three separate investigations - the Banco Master fraud, the INSS pension scandal, and the Carbono Oculto operation targeting links between politics and organized crime - are converging on Brazil's political class just as the 2026 campaign takes shape, touching figures on both sides of the Lula-Bolsonaro divide.
Vorcaro Back Behind Bars
The Federal Police arrested Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master, for the second time on Wednesday morning in São Paulo. The preventive detention was ordered by Supreme Court Justice André Mendonça as part of a new phase of Operation Compliance Zero, which alleges the bank sold billions of reais in fake credit titles to inflate its balance sheet. Police executed four arrest warrants and 15 search warrants across São Paulo and Minas Gerais, and courts ordered the seizure of up to R$22 billion in assets.
Beyond the financial crimes, the investigation uncovered what police describe as a private militia called "A Turma," allegedly used to monitor adversaries and intimidate journalists. Intercepted messages cited in the court order showed Vorcaro allegedly ordering a simulated mugging to physically assault O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim after unfavorable coverage. The group is also accused of illegally accessing police, prosecution, FBI, and Interpol databases. Vorcaro had been free since November under electronic monitoring after his first arrest as he attempted to board a private jet to Europe.
Lula's Son in the Crosshairs
The INSS scandal, meanwhile, has reached the president's inner circle. The congressional inquiry (CPMI) approved the breach of financial records for Fábio Luís Lula da Silva - known as Lulinha - on February 26, as part of Operation Sem Desconto, which investigates billions in fraudulent deductions from pension payments. The Federal Police had separately requested the breach in January, which Justice Mendonça authorized in February, covering banking, telephone, and digital records.
The investigation centers on alleged monthly payments to Lulinha from Antônio Carlos Camilo Antunes, known as "Careca do INSS," who has been jailed since September 2025 as a suspected ringleader of the pension fraud. A former employee testified that Careca regularly mentioned payments to Lulinha. Preliminary police documents from December 2025 suggested the president's son may have received a monthly stipend of R$300,000 from the scheme. Lulinha has denied any wrongdoing but acknowledged that Careca paid for a trip to Portugal in late 2024.
The STF Intervenes
On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino partially suspended the CPMI's breach order, ruling that the committee had violated constitutional guarantees by approving 87 investigative measures in a single block vote without individual deliberation. The decision immediately benefited Lulinha's associate Roberta Luchsinger, and his defense team announced it would seek the same protection. The CPMI's relator, Alfredo Gaspar, called Dino's ruling outrageous and vowed to appeal.
Electoral Fallout
The investigations create a problem for both camps. President Lula enters the campaign as the favorite, with approval ratings averaging around 45% - historically sufficient for re-election. But corruption headlines make it harder to keep voters focused on economic achievements like minimum wage increases and income tax reform. For the opposition, the Banco Master probe threatens to ensnare figures connected to Flávio Bolsonaro and allied politicians, while Operation Carbono Oculto probes the boundary between politics and organized crime across party lines. With seven months until the vote, the only certainty is that these cases will shape the campaign more than any policy proposal.
