Stellarix Webinar Examines Strategic Pathways For F&B Industry To Navigate The GLP-1 Disruption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GLP-1 medications are gradually moving beyond clinics. Once considered ideal for type 2 diabetes, this drug is now analogous to weight management. This interdisciplinary rise is also quietly restructuring one of the world's largest markets, the food and beverage industry.

Stellarix, a global innovation and strategy consulting company, is convening a focused webinar to examine the impact of GLP-1 adoption on the $157 billion food value chain. Changing customer behavior and preferences are increasing the difficulties for manufacturers while simultaneously creating new avenues for innovation in product development and nutrition-centered food propositions.

“As GLP-1 adoption goes up, food companies must consider structural changes that go beyond usual category trends. The upcoming 12 to 18 months offer a valuable period to evaluate portfolio risks, track shifting consumer preferences, and decide where to focus innovation efforts. Those that delay may find it challenging to keep their brands relevant as consumer buying behaviors evolve.” Ashu Verma, CPG and F&B Business Leader at Stellarix.

The evidence is aggregating in favor of innovation efforts. The food consumption rates of GLP-1 users are going down by 30% on average. This shift fundamentally contradicts the volume-based business frameworks that are conventional for most food retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers along the value chain. In parallel, protein-enriched product categories are growing at twice the rate of other food segments. This signals a substantial realignment in consumer demand.

However, despite this development, almost 40% of GLP-1 consumers expressed difficulty in narrowing food options that complement their modified eating pattern. A challenge that represents a commercial opportunity for companies looking for an early mover's advantage.

On March 13th, 2026, the webinar“From Disruption to Opportunity: Rethinking Food Growth in the Age of GLP-1” will assess how food businesses, from CPG manufacturers to retailers, investors, and ingredient suppliers, are responding to varying demand patterns. Based on comprehensive market analysis, it will define market position reinforcement across four critical areas:

1. Demand Trajectory: How ongoing reductions in per-consumer food intake will impact category volume estimates through 2030?

2. Portfolio Strategy: Which product attributes, formats, and nutritional profiles are becoming more important among GLP-1 users, and what trade-offs do portfolio adjustments involve?

3. Unmet Need: With two in five users reporting limited suitable options, which categories are best positioned to fill this gap?

4. Reformulation Decisions: When does adapting products for smaller portions or specific nutritional needs create a lasting advantage versus just following temporary trends?

The downstream implications of the GLP-1-related food segment are still emerging across different categories. It mandates strategic evaluation of next innovation cycles and assesses how well the organizations are positioned to act before the window closes.

Registration for the webinar is available at:

About Stellarix

Stellarix is a strategy and innovation consulting firm serving clients across F&B, I&M, Life Sciences, MedTech, and Energy sectors. It helps clients across various industries navigate market challenges, optimize market-entry strategies, and develop strategic roadmaps for new product development and commercialization to build business resilience and market leadership.