Menu-Order AI Launches Global Dining Companion App For Health-Conscious Diners And GLP-1 Users

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Menu-Order AI, a real-time dining decision platform, has officially launched on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering health-conscious consumers an innovative solution for navigating restaurant menus at the moment of decision. The app addresses a growing demand from GLP-1 users, calorie-aware diners, and anyone seeking to maintain their health goals while dining out.

Unlike traditional food tracking apps that log meals after consumption, Menu-Order AI analyzes restaurant menus in real time and highlights options that align with user preferences including high-protein, GLP-1-friendly, low-carb, calorie-aware, and plant-based choices. The platform guides users at the exact moment they need it most-whether seated at a restaurant, browsing a takeout menu, or ordering delivery.

According to the company, the app functions as a smart menu sidekick that removes guesswork and menu anxiety. Users simply select a restaurant and instantly receive personalized recommendations tailored to their current eating goals, without manual logging or complicated inputs. Within its first few months of operation, the platform has reached thousands of users through organic adoption and gained recognition in multiple international media outlets.

For restaurant operators, Menu-Order AI offers a friction-free approach to attracting and retaining health-focused diners. The platform requires no menu modifications, POS system updates, or staff training. Instead, it works with existing menus to guide guests toward items already available, helping restaurants capture demand from the growing population of health-conscious consumers without operational disruption.

Company representatives note that the platform is positioned at the intersection of food, health, and artificial intelligence, meeting the specific needs of GLP-1 users and mindful eaters who want to continue enjoying social dining experiences without compromising their wellness objectives. The Boston-based company has established active partnerships and pilots with restaurants using its no-menu-change model.

Looking ahead, Menu-Order AI aims to become the default dining companion for health-conscious consumers worldwide over the next one to three years. The company plans to expand its restaurant partnerships, enhance premium personalization features, and grow its global market presence while powering smarter menu discovery across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels.

About Menu-Order AI

Menu-Order AI is a real-time dining companion that helps people instantly decide what to order from any restaurant menu based on their health goals. Founded in Boston, the company serves health-conscious diners, GLP-1 users, and restaurants seeking to better serve modern consumers without operational changes. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Melissa Butler

Founder and CEO

...