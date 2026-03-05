Brazil's Pagbank Beats Q4 View, Declares R$1.4B Dividend

PagBank (NYSE: PAGS / B3: PAGS34), the digital bank and payments company controlled by Grupo UOL, reported Q4 2025 recurring net income of R$678 million ($128.4M) on March 4, 2026 - up 7.4% year-on-year and 18.6% against Q3 2025. The result exceeded the LSEG analyst consensus of R$655 million by 3.5%, marking a positive beat after a period of compressed profitability driven by Brazil's elevated SELIC interest rate environment.

For the full year 2025, recurring net income totalled R$2.368 billion ($448.5M), an increase of 4.4% versus 2024. While this represents a modest headline growth rate, diluted earnings per share grew 21% year-on-year to R$7.99 - a gap explained by the company's active buyback programme, which retired more than 27 million shares during 2025. Total shareholder yield, including buybacks and dividends, reached 15% for the year.

Net revenue excluding interchange and card scheme fees reached R$3.5 billion ($663.0M) in Q4, up 12.4% year-on-year. Full-year revenues hit R$13.0 billion ($2.46B), up 16%, driven by 51% banking revenue growth and 9% payments revenue growth. The revenue-to-TPV divergence continued - revenue outpaced total payment volume growth for a third consecutive quarter - validating the company's repricing strategy in the acquiring segment.

The banking segment was the standout performer of the quarter. Banking revenue reached R$757 million ($143.4M), a 47% year-on-year increase driven by credit portfolio expansion, higher engagement across the deposit base, and stronger monetisation from card usage and account-related services. Banking gross profit grew 54% year-on-year with a 72% gross margin on banking revenues - a margin profile that illustrates the inherent leverage of scaling a deposit-funded lending business on top of an existing payments infrastructure.

Deposits surpassed R$40 billion ($7.6B) during Q4, growing 13% year-on-year and 3.1% sequentially. A notable structural shift accompanied the growth: on-platform deposits - funds held directly within the PagBank digital ecosystem rather than redirected to third-party investments - reached 95% of total deposits, the highest ratio recorded. This shift is significant because on-platform deposits represent lower-cost, more stable funding that directly supports credit expansion. Management highlighted that Q4 marked the seventh consecutive quarter of reduction in funding cost as a percentage of the CDI benchmark rate.

Co-CEO Carlos Malaj stated that in many areas of banking, PagBank's market share remains below 1% - a frank acknowledgement of the early-stage nature of the banking operation relative to the company's potential, and a deliberate framing of the runway for future expansion without needing to fight on market-share battles in already-saturated segments.

The core credit portfolio - comprising payroll-deductible loans (consignado), credit cards, and working capital - grew 33.2% year-on-year to R$4.6 billion ($871M) in Q4, and 10% compared with Q3 2025. Within this, the working capital loan book was the fastest-growing component, rising 170.1% year-on-year to R$400 million ($75.8M). Working capital origination remained 26% higher than Q3 2025 levels even accounting for typical Q4 seasonal slowdowns, a sign that the company's AI-enhanced underwriting capacity and improved collections infrastructure are enabling sustainable acceleration.

Including the merchant receivables prepayment operations linked to the instant settlement feature, the expanded credit portfolio approached R$50 billion ($9.5B), growing 3.2% year-on-year and 0.6% sequentially. This broader figure is used in credit risk management and counterparty exposure assessment, whereas the core portfolio is the primary metric for credit profitability analysis.

Asset quality remained controlled. The NPL 90 ratio - loans overdue more than 90 days - rose 30 basis points sequentially, an increase management attributed to two factors: new regulation requiring interest accrual until the 90-day threshold (an accounting effect, not an economic deterioration), and the greater unsecured mix as working capital lending scales. Despite this movement, the NPL 90 ratio remains approximately half the Brazilian industry average, providing significant headroom for further credit acceleration without compromising the overall risk profile.

Total payment volume (TPV) grew 10% quarter-on-quarter in Q4, which management characterised as an inflection point after the volume trough of August 2025. The recovery was driven by logistics improvements, product enhancements, and better terminal management deployed during H2 2025. Co-CEO Ricardo Dutra noted that PagBank's Q4 TPV growth was double the industry rate of approximately 5%, signalling a return to market share gains in acquiring.

The payments segment also benefited from repricing measures initiated in 2024, which continued to flow through in Q4. Revenue growth outpacing TPV growth - a metric management explicitly tracks - confirms that take-rate improvement is partially offsetting the dilutive effect of elevated financial costs, and positioning the segment for improved profitability as the SELIC rate eventually begins to normalise.

The cash-in metric - defined as funds received into PagBank accounts from non-acquiring sources, primarily PIX transactions - reached more than R$90 billion ($17.0B) for the full year, up 11%, with per-client cash-in rising 10% to R$5,300 ($1,004). Management views this as the most important engagement indicator, capturing how deeply clients are embedding PagBank into their financial lives beyond payments processing.

Consolidated gross profit reached R$2.1 billion ($397.7M) in Q4, up 7% year-on-year when excluding the negative accounting effect of buyback and dividend distributions. ROAE improved to 18.4% on an annualised basis, up 100 basis points year-on-year from 17.3% in Q4 2024. Operating expenses declined 2% year-on-year, reflecting lower personnel costs and more disciplined marketing investments, translating into 320 basis points of operating leverage improvement.

Financial costs - the largest margin headwind - increased 39% year-on-year, driven primarily by Brazil's SELIC rate averaging approximately 14.5% in 2025, versus around 10.8% in 2024. However, financial costs declined 1% sequentially quarter-on-quarter, the first such reduction in several quarters, reflecting the early benefits of funding diversification. Total credit losses declined 8% year-on-year as improved know-your-customer (KYC) and onboarding processes reduced chargebacks, partially offset by higher expected credit losses from the growing unsecured portfolio.

Full-year gross profit grew 6.9%, landing within the company's stated guidance range of 5–7%. Full-year capex reached R$2.3 billion ($435.6M), at the upper end of the R$2.2–2.3 billion guidance. The loan-to-funding ratio improved from 113% in Q4 2024 to 111% in Q4 2025, indicating that deposit growth is slightly outpacing credit expansion and maintaining a balanced funding structure.

PagBank paid R$617 million ($116.9M) in cash dividends during 2025 and repurchased more than 27 million shares through its buyback programme. In February 2026, an additional R$200 million ($37.9M) was distributed as the first tranche of the R$1.4 billion ($265.2M) dividend programme announced for the full year. Three further tranches will be paid over the remainder of 2026. Approximately 80% of the third buyback programme (launched May 2025) has been executed, with the remainder expected in coming months.

The Basel index ratio fell temporarily below the company's 18–22% target range due to a new 10% withholding tax on intra-group dividends effective in Brazil, which prompted PagBank to pre-position capital flows ahead of the new framework. CFO Gustavo Sechin was explicit that this was a purely accounting-driven adjustment with no impact on the company's cash position or growth capacity. The reallocation is consistent with management's long-term capital efficiency strategy.

The 2026 guidance marks a shift in how PagBank communicates with the market: for the first time, annual guidance pillars are explicitly aligned with the 2029 long-term ambition. Credit portfolio growth of 25–35%, gross profit growth of 6–9%, non-GAAP diluted EPS growth of 9–13%, and capex of R$1.8–2.0 billion are the four disclosed targets. CFO Sechin clarified that EPS guidance does not assume any reduction in share count from future buybacks - meaning buyback execution would be additive to the guided range.

Management embeds a year-end SELIC assumption of 12.5% for 2026, but notes the full-year average will be close to 2025 levels given the timing of expected cuts, limiting gross profit expansion to single digits. Gross profit growth is intentionally paced below the 10%-plus long-term target to allow for responsible credit cohort building - a mathematical point management emphasised repeatedly: the cohort-stacking dynamic means growth will be non-linear, with 2027 and 2028 expected to accelerate as 2025–2026 cohorts mature.

On competition, co-CEO Ricardo Dutra noted that with SELIC at 15%, "everyone needs to be rational" - signalling that he does not observe competitors subsidising customer acquisition at the expense of returns. Management is deploying artificial intelligence across underwriting, collections, KYC, and logistics to drive efficiency improvements that reduce costs without impacting service quality or go-to-market effectiveness.

The pace of credit portfolio scaling is the most consequential forward indicator. The 2026 guidance of 25–35% growth must be sustained and then accelerated to reach the R$25 billion 2029 target - from a Q4 2025 base of R$4.6 billion. Banco Safra models the portfolio reaching R$17 billion by 2029 in its more conservative scenario, versus management's R$25 billion target. The divergence between the bear-case and base-case trajectories is the primary source of valuation uncertainty.

TPV trajectory through Q1 2026 will be watched closely to confirm the Q4 inflection. Management stated that the recovery in volumes observed throughout H2 2025 continued into January and February 2026, with PagBank growing at double the industry rate in Q4. Sustained market share gains in acquiring - despite no meaningful pricing subsidies - would signal that the product and logistics improvements are durable.

The structural tax rate is a watch item for long-term modelling. Sechin guided to a mid-teens effective tax rate for 2026 as banking revenue expansion pushes more income into higher-taxed brackets. As banking becomes an increasingly dominant proportion of total profit, this structural tax drag will become a more material headwind to reported net income growth even as pre-tax results improve.

Analyst coverage skews constructive at current valuations. BTG Pactual holds a Buy rating with a US$14 price target, Goldman Sachs has a Buy at US$12, and Banco Safra raised its target to US$12 while maintaining a more cautious view on the payments take-rate trajectory. PAGS traded at approximately US$10.57 on March 4, 2026, implying meaningful upside to consensus targets and a forward P/E of approximately 6–7x - a multiple broadly characterised by covering analysts as undemanding for a company generating 21% EPS growth.