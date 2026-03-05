Parimatch Sports Announces Partnership With Star Cricket Team Maharashtra Tycoons

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Parimatch Sports, a premium sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, proudly joins forces with star cricket team Maharashtra Tycoons as their official partner. This season, the Tycoons competed in the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, a tournament bringing together legendary cricketers from around the world. The Tycoons, led by Carlos Brathwaite, took to the field once again, creating memorable highlights with star power, outstanding individual performances, and truly emotional cricket that kept fans on the edge of their seats.



The Maharashtra Tycoons became one of the most talked-about cricket teams in the tournament thanks to a strong international lineup. The squad included players whose careers have long become part of cricket history, such as Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Carlos Brathwaite, Stuart Binny, Shaun Marsh, Alastair Cook, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Peter Siddle.



“We are proud to be the official partner of the Maharashtra Tycoons in the new season of WLPT20. Their professionalism, passion, and team spirit allowed them to celebrate every victory and face every defeat with dignity. They demonstrate true strength of character and determination-qualities that closely align with our brand,” said the Parimatch Sports Press Office.



The league format allowed these legends to step back onto the field, with skill, strategic thinking, and the will to win are just as important as the result. Subsequent matches highlighted the high level of competition.



“This season showed how important experience, trust within the team, and the willingness to fight until the end are. Playing alongside cricket legends and feeling the support of fans is what makes tournaments like this truly special,” commented Carlos Brathwaite, captain of the Maharashtra Tycoons.



Parimatch Sports' partnership with the Maharashtra Tycoons emphasizes cricket as a spectacular experience where emotions, the will to win, and fan connection matter. This format combines sporting competition with entertainment, brings together multiple generations of fans, and creates powerful stories around the game. With Parimatch Sports, fans feel the synergy of moving forward and immerse themselves in an atmosphere full of love and passion for cricket, enjoying every moment of the season.



About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. Trusted by international stars like Trinidadian cricket legend Sunil Narine, Parimatch Sports creates professional on-field kits for football and cricket teams, including its partnership with the star cricket team Maharashtra Tycoons, alongside a comprehensive range of stylish workout wear for fans. The brand stands out with exclusive designs inspired by the greatest athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports aims to expand the horizons of Asia's love for sports, bringing it to a new level.