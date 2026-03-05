403
Hezbollah Claims Dual Drone Strikes on Israeli Military Targets
(MENAFN) Hezbollah launched two separate drone attacks against military targets in northern Israel in the early hours of Thursday, the Lebanese militant group announced, marking another significant escalation in the increasingly volatile conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border.
The group stated that its fighters dispatched a swarm of attack drones at the Ein Zeitim Base, situated north of the city of Safed. In a second simultaneous operation, Hezbollah directed another drone swarm at a military industrial facility belonging to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, located south of the coastal city of Acre.
Hezbollah described both strikes as direct retaliation for continued Israeli bombardment of Lebanese territory.
The attacks represent the latest surge in a conflict that has grown markedly more intense in recent weeks. Hezbollah has repeatedly claimed the use of what it termed "advanced weapons" in its cross-border operations, characterising one recent assault on Israel as the most ferocious it had executed since hostilities began.
The broader regional picture has deteriorated sharply following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the joint US-Israeli bombardment targeting Iran — a development that has injected fresh volatility into an already combustible theatre of conflict.
The Israeli Defense Forces had not issued any response to Hezbollah's claims at the time of publication.
Analysts and regional observers warn that the relentless cycle of cross-border strikes between Hezbollah and Israel is pushing the situation dangerously close to a full-scale regional war.
